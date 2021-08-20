Live
News|Hamas

Hamas hails resumption of Qatari payments to Gaza

Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza’s poorest families in recent years.

Palestinian children fill up water containers in Gaza City after Israeli forces attacked the strip [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinian children fill up water containers in Gaza City after Israeli forces attacked the strip [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
20 Aug 2021

Hamas welcomed on Friday an agreement reached with Qatar to resume aid payments to thousands of families in the Gaza Strip.

Israel on Thursday announced it reached an agreement with Qatar for the Gulf country to resume aid payments, a step aimed at easing tensions with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory in the wake of an 11-day war in May.

“The announcement by the brothers in Qatar about reaching an agreement with the United Nations to bring in part of the Qatari grant is part of an appreciated Qatari effort to ease the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza’s poorest families in recent years.

The funds have been a key source of stability for the impoverished territory, where unemployment is hovering at around 50 percent.

But since the May war, Israel has blocked the payments, insisting on safeguards that none of the money will reach Hamas.

Under the system before the war, some $30m in cash was delivered in suitcases to Gaza each month through an Israeli-controlled crossing.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said under the new arrangement, funds would be transferred by the United Nations directly to the bank accounts of Gaza families.

Israel, he said, would maintain oversight over the list of recipients. The payments are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

“We affirm that our people have the right to have aid in all its forms enter the Gaza Strip,” Qassem said.

Crushed economy

Hamas has complained about the delays in resuming the payments and threatened to resume fighting if the funds did not begin flowing again.

Earlier this week, Palestinian fighters fired a rocket into Israel for the first time since the war. Israel did not respond to the rocket attack, indicating that diplomatic efforts were making progress.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian legislative elections.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a tight blockade on the territory since the Hamas takeover.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has crushed the area’s economy.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund takes aim at oil companies

An expert group appointed by Norway’s Finance Ministry recommended that Norway &#39;change the mandate&#39; under which its sovereign wealth fund operates to &#39;better handle climate risk&#39; [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

52 people feared dead as boat capsizes near Canary Islands

Spain&#39;s Maritime Rescue Service said a 30-year-old woman was the only survivor pulled from the vessel [Borja Suarez/Reuters]

Mexican radio journalist fatally shot in Veracruz state

A journalist holds a sign that reads &#39;Justice for our comrade Jacinto&#39; during a march to protest against the Mexican radio journalist&#39;s killing [Felix Marquez/AP]

As COVID deaths surge, Sri Lanka prepares for 10-day lockdown

A medical official stands next to coffins for COVID-19 victims at the Judicial Medical Officer&#39;s premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

UN urges Afghanistan’s neighbours to keep borders open

Afghan nationals arrive at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman [AFP]

Taliban conducting ‘targeted door-to-door visits’: UN document

Taliban has denied accusations of wanting to exact revenge in the past and has issued statements saying fighters were barred from entering private homes [File: Rahmat Gul/AP]
OPINION

US-Pakistan cooperation is more necessary today than ever before

People arriving from Afghanistan cross the fence at the Friendship Gate crossing point, in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 18, 2021. [Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]