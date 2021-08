US expands Afghan refugee programme amid escalating violence

The State Department says it will expand eligibility of refugee admissions beyond the roughly 20,000 applicants.

The Biden administration has expanded its efforts to take in more at-risk Afghan citizens as a Taliban offensive intensifies in advance of the US military pullout from Afghanistan at the end of the month.

The State Department said on Monday it is widening the scope of Afghans eligible for refugee status in the United States to include current and former employees of the US-based news organisations, US-based aid and development agencies and other relief groups that receive US funding.

Current and former employees of the US government and the NATO military operation who do not meet the criteria for a dedicated programme for such workers are also covered.

The State Department said the move will mean that “many thousands” of Afghans and their immediate families will now have the opportunity to be permanently resettled in the US as refugees.

It did not offer a more specific number of those who might be eligible for the programme.

“The US objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan,” it said in a statement.

“However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States.”

The creation of a “Priority 2” category for Afghans within the US Refugee Admissions Program is intended for Afghans and their immediate families who “may be at risk due to their US affiliation” but are not able to get a Special Immigrant Visa because they did not work directly for the US government or did not hold their government jobs long enough.





To qualify for the Priority 2 category, Afghans must be nominated by a US government agency or by the most senior civilian US citizen employee of a US-based media outlet or nongovernmental organisation.

The first group of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants – most of whom served as translators or did other work for US troops or diplomats – who have cleared security vetting arrived in the US on Friday.

That group of 221 people are among 2,500 who will be brought to the US in the coming days.

Another 4,000 SIV applicants, plus their families, who have not yet cleared the security screening are expected to be relocated to third countries before the completion of the US withdrawal. Roughly 20,000 Afghans have expressed interest in the programme.

President Joe Biden has ordered a withdrawal of remaining US troops by the end of the month, ending the longest war in US history.

With the Taliban going on the offensive, the Biden administration acknowledges fears for the stability of the internationally-backed government.

But it insists that the US has done all that it can and has accomplished its priority mission of eliminating al-Qaeda fighters who carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks.