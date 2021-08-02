Live
Live updates
News|Taliban

Fighting between Afghan forces, Taliban intensifies: Live news

Three provinces in southern and western Afghanistan facing ‘critical’ security situations, the Afghan army says.

An Afghan National Army commando stands guard on top of a vehicle along the road in Enjil district of Herat province [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
An Afghan National Army commando stands guard on top of a vehicle along the road in Enjil district of Herat province [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
2 Aug 2021

Three provinces in southern and western Afghanistan are facing “critical” security situations as fighting intensifies between the Taliban and Afghan forces, the Afghan army says.

Fighting in the war-torn South Asian country has escalated as the United States and NATO troops plan to complete their pullout by August 31 after 20 years of war.

The Taliban is now trying to seize provincial capitals, after already taking smaller administrative districts in recent months.

Here are the latest updates:

Russia to scale up military drills near Afghan border

Russia will send an additional contingent of 800 troops to take part in military exercises at the Afghan border and use two times more hardware there than originally planned, Interfax news agency has reported, citing the defence ministry.

The drills, which are set to take place on August 5-10 and involve Uzbek and Tajik forces, come as the security situation rapidly deteriorates in Afghanistan amid a US troop withdrawal.

Russia said that 1,800 of its soldiers would take part in the drills, instead of 1,000 as initially planned. More than 2,500 troops would be involved in total, it said. Moscow will also use 420 units of military hardware for the drills, two times more than originally planned, it said.

Afghan president to address parliament

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani is expected to address the parliament shortly as fighting rages on across the country against the Taliban forces.

Situation ‘critical’ in Helmand province: Afghan army

General Ajmal Omar Shinwari, spokesman for the Afghan army, on Sunday said the situation was particularly serious in Lashkar Gah, Helmand, where the army was planning to intercept Taliban movements and subsequently launch an offensive.

Provincial authorities in Helmand said the Taliban had increased its forces in Laskhar Gah on Sunday, confirming that the rebels now have control of the city’s seventh district.

The birthplace of the Taliban in southern Kandahar – as well as Helmand and Herat provinces – has been at the centre of some of the fighting.

US to begin new Afghan refugee programme: Reuters

The US Department of State is expected to announce the a new programme to resettle certain Afghans as refugees in the US, an administration official and two knowledgeable sources say.

US President Joe Biden’s administration will launch the so-called Priority Two refugee programme on Monday, the three sources told Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Oil slips on worries of a China slowdown, jump in OPEC output

Oil has risen every month this year except March [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Jack Dorsey’s Square snaps up Australia’s Afterpay for $29bn

Buy now, pay later firms like Afterpay lend shoppers instant funds, typically up to a few thousand dollars, which can be paid off interest-free [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

‘I could hear their screaming. They shouted IN-DO-NE-SIA!’

Indonesians were thrilled when Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu made it to the finals of the women&#39;s doubles [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Pfizer, Moderna to raise prices for Europe: Report

Pfizer and Moderna are said to be raising the price of their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe [File: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters]
Most Read

US shot putter Raven Saunders in first Olympic podium protest

Raven Saunders, who won a silver put, crosses her arms in an &#39;X&#39; on the medal podium [Hannah Mckay /Reuters]

Gunmen attack funeral of Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Lebanon&#39;s military warned that its forces would shoot at anyone &#39;carrying a gun on the streets of Khaldeh&#39; [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

US COVID spike: ‘More pain and suffering’ ahead, says Fauci

While 60.4 percent of adults are considered fully inoculated, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, millions remain unvaccinated [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Belarus Olympic athlete ‘safe’, under police protection

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is escorted by police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo [Issei Kato/Reuters]