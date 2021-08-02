Live
News

Dozens killed in fuel truck accident in DR Congo

The fuel truck collided with a crowded bus near Kibuba village about 80km from the capital, Kinshasa, police said.

2 Aug 2021

Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a crowded bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the weekend, police said.

The victims were engulfed by a “huge fire sparked by the collision” overnight on Saturday in the west of the country, local police captain Antoine Pululu told the AFP news agency on Monday.

Another police source said the bodies were destroyed by the flames, adding that the remains that were recovered were buried on Monday.

The inferno occurred near the village of Kibuba along National Route 1 approximately 80km (50 miles) from the capital Kinshasa.

Deadly road accidents are frequent in the DRC, where the roads are full of old vehicles that often do not comply with safety norms and roads are in a poor state of repair.

An oil tanker accident in October 2018 killed 53 people along another main road into Kinshasa in October 2018.

In 2010, at least 230 people were burned to death when a tanker truck overturned.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Brazil judges push back against Bolsonaro’s election fraud claims

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took part in a protest calling for a printed and auditable vote, in Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Copacabana beach on August 1 [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]

UK summons Iranian ambassador over oil tanker attack

The United Kingdom, United States and Israel have all blamed Tehran for Thursday&#39;s attack on the vessel [File: Johan Victor/Handout via Reuters]

Mexico’s referendum on trying former presidents falls short

Mexico&#39;s National Electoral Institute said that 97.7 percent of participants supported the proposal to put the decisions of previous political leaders under investigation [Jacob Garcia/Reuters]

How UAE-funded film The Misfits became anti-Qatar propaganda

The Misfits is co-produced, filmed, and financed by the UAE&#39;s FilmGate Production company [IMDB]
Most Read

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarusian Olympic athlete

The 24-year-old sprinter refused to board a flight home from Tokyo that she said she was being forced to take by her team, against her wishes [Issei Kato/Reuters]

Giant panda in French zoo gives birth to female twins

The cubs will spend a few years in France before being sent to China [Guillaume Souvant/AFP]

US, UK accuse Taliban of ‘war crimes’ in south Afghan town

Afghan security forces deployed and start operations against Taliban around Torkham border point between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan on July 23, 2021 [Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]

‘Just magical’: How the world reacted to the shared Olympics gold

Barshim and Tamberi after deciding to share the gold medal [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]