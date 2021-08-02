Live
News|Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan: Ghani blames ‘abrupt’ US exit for worsening security

The Afghan president blames the country’s deteriorating security situation on the US deciding to withdraw troops by August 31.

Armed Afghans stand guard at a check point in the Pul-e Malan area of Guzara district in Herat, Afghanistan [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]
Armed Afghans stand guard at a check point in the Pul-e Malan area of Guzara district in Herat, Afghanistan [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]
2 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the country’s deteriorating security on the United States deciding “abruptly” to withdraw its troops.

Presenting his security plan before Parliament on Monday, Ghani said the situation in the war-torn nation will be “under control within six months”, adding that the US has pledged its full support.

“The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly,” he told Parliament, adding he had warned Washington the withdrawal would have “consequences”.

The president added that “protection of the people” is a duty he will maintin.

After his address, both houses of parliament released a joint statement, expressing their full support for Ghani’s security plan.

In their statement, the legislators declared their “firm” support to human and women’s rights and freedom of speech and said they stand with the Afghan National Army, “who sacrifice their lives for the nation”.

‘His time is over, God willing’

In response, the Taliban group released a statement to the media, calling Ghani’s statements “nonsense” and saying “his time is over”.

“He was trying to control his own bad [mental] state and mistakes,” said the statement.

“The nation has decided to prosecute the national traitors and bring them to justice. Declarations of war, making accusations and providing false information cannot prolong Ghani’s life,” it said.

“His time is over, God willing.”

For months, the Taliban’s rapid territorial gains during the final stages of the US military withdrawal have largely been in sparsely populated rural areas.

But in recent weeks, it has brought increasing pressure on provincial capitals and seized key border crossings.

The capture of any major urban centre would take their current offensive to another level and fuel concerns that the army is incapable of resisting the Taliban’s advances.

The government has repeatedly dismissed the group’s steady gains over the summer as lacking strategic value but has largely failed to reverse their momentum on the battlefield.

The Taliban has seized Afghan cities in the past but has managed to retain them only briefly.

Ali M Latifi contributed to this report from Kabul, Afghanistan

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Olympics latest: Biles set to make her Tokyo 2020 return

US gymnastics star Simone Biles will compete in balance beam event, her team has announced. [File: Gregory Bull/The Associated Press]

Malaysia deploys riot police as MPs attempt march to parliament

Malaysia&#39;s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, left, and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, centre, are calling for Muhyuddin to resign [Arif Kartono/AFP]

‘In limbo’: Beirut blast victims still struggling to return home

Maysar Al Suleiman and his family have moved three times since losing their home in the explosion [Kareem Chehayeb/Al Jazeera]

‘Challenge your limit’: Pakistani teenager who summited K2

Kashif gives an interview to The Associated Press, in Skardu, a town in the Gilgit Baltistan region of northern Pakistan [MH Balti/AP]
Most Read

In Pictures: How two friends chose to share gold at the Olympics

Gold medallists Mutaz Barshim, left, of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate on the track after the final of the men&#39;s high jump. [Christian Petersen/Pool Photo via AP]

Can Iran’s new President Raisi fix a deeply troubled economy?

Supporters of newly inaugurated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi display his portrait during a celebratory rally for his presidential election victory [File: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

India’s Sindhu awaits ice cream with Modi after 2nd Olympic medal

India&#39;s PV Sindhu poses with her women&#39;s singles badminton bronze medal at a ceremony during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games [Pedro Pardo/AFP]

Qatar’s Barshim, Italy’s Tamberi share Olympic high jump gold

Barshim of Qatar, left, and Tamberi of Italy did not have a failed attempt until they attempted to clear the 2.39-metre mark [Christian Petersen/Pool/AFP]