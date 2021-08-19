Live
News|Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s Maduro taps new foreign minister in cabinet shake-up

Maduro is pressing for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses the media from the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, on talks aimed at ending the nation's political standoff [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses the media from the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, on talks aimed at ending the nation's political standoff [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
19 Aug 2021

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has named a new foreign minister in a cabinet shake-up that comes amid negotiations with the opposition meant to ease the country’s political deadlock.

Felix Plasencia, Venezuela’s envoy to China, will now serve as Venezuela’s top diplomat, while outgoing Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will serve as industry and production minister, President Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Plasencia “has the immense responsibility of continuing the excellent diplomatic work carried out by Jorge Arreaza”, Maduro wrote.

“We must ensure the triumph of our Peace Diplomacy around the world.”

Maduro is pressing for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe against Venezuelan officials and institutions for the state’s suppression of democracy in the oil-producing South American country.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained measures against Venezuela’s economy and continued support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Maduro’s latest cabinet shuffle also brings changes to the education, interior and mining ministries.

The opposition and the government last week opened talks in Mexico City in which the opposition is seeking improved electoral conditions and the release of imprisoned activists while Maduro allies are pushing for an end to US sanctions.

Maduro had on August 16 expressed optimism about talks with the opposition, saying at a news conference in Caracas the discussions had got off to a “good start”.

Maduro brandished an agreement signed by government and opposition delegates at the talks, which are being mediated by Norway and hosted by Mexico.

“We took the first step: dialogue with those who wanted to kill and overthrow us. In what part of the world does this happen? We have sat down to see the faces of those who wanted to kill us,” Maduro said.

He said the negotiations were “already successful”. The discussions are set to resume in three weeks.

Us Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who discussed the outlook for Venezuela with Guaido in March, welcomed the talks in a tweet on August 14.

The opposition wants Maduro to release dozens of people it considers political prisoners and provide guarantees its candidates can run in regional elections due in November.

Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela’s president in 2019 through his position as parliament speaker, wants guarantees over electoral conditions and a clear programme for presidential elections.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

At least two killed in Mogadishu suicide attack

Earthquake relief arrives in Haiti, gangs kidnap two doctors

Doctors from the US organisation Medic Corps transfer a man injured in a 7.2-magnitude earthquake to a helicopter at the Ofatma Hospital, in Les Cayes, Haiti [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]

Oil continues to fall as Fed mulls tapering, OPEC+ turns on taps

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, has pushed ahead with gradually restoring supplies even as demand falls due to new COVID-19 lockdowns in China and elsewhere [File: Callaghan O&#39;Hare/Bloomberg]

Israel approves resumption of Qatar aid to Gaza

Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza&#39;s poorest families in recent years [Said Khatib/AFP]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane

In a harrowing video from the airport on Monday, hundreds of people were seen running alongside a US Air Force plane as it gathered speed on the runway [AP Photo]

Anti-Taliban protests spread across Afghanistan cities

People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2021 [Reuters]

What sources of cash will the Taliban have?

Despite controlling the government, the Taliban has little access to Afghanistan&#39;s central bank reserves that are held abroad [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]