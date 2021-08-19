Live
Live updates
News|Taliban

US troops to stay in Afghanistan till all Americans out – Live

US President Joe Biden says US forces will stay in Kabul to get all Americans out, even beyond the August 31 deadline for a total withdrawal.

US Embassy personnel from Afghanistan board a Qatar Airways flight to Kuwait at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar August 17, 2021 [US Air Force/Senior Airman Noah Coger/Handout via Reuters]
US Embassy personnel from Afghanistan board a Qatar Airways flight to Kuwait at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar August 17, 2021 [US Air Force/Senior Airman Noah Coger/Handout via Reuters]
By Zaheena Rasheed
19 Aug 2021
|
Updated
16 minutes ago

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, has committed to keeping troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence beyond his August 31 deadline for withdrawal.

The pledge on Wednesday came as 5,000 people were evacuated from Kabul’s airport and armed members of the Taliban kept some Afghans desperate to leave the country from reaching the airfield.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged evacuations had not reached targets, but said the US military does not have the forces and firepower in Afghanistan to expand its current mission from securing the Kabul airport to collecting Americans and at-risk Afghans elsewhere in the capital and escorting them for evacuation.

Meanwhile in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Taliban fighters opened fire at protesters who tried to install Afghanistan’s national flag at a square in the city, killing at least three and wounding dozens more.

A senior Taliban official told Reuters news agency that a new government in Afghanistan may take the form of a ruling council with the group’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada in overall charge.

Afghanistan will not be a democracy, said Waheedullah Hashimi.

“It is sharia law and that is it.”

The United Arab Emirates confirmed hosting President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country as Taliban fighters surrounded Kabul on Sunday.

The disgraced leader spoke for the first time since his departure, saying that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he fled the presidential palace.

Here are the latest updates:

UN warns of hunger in Afghanistan

Mary Ellen McGroarty, the head of the United Nations food agency in Afghanistan, said a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the country with 14 million people facing severe hunger following the Taliban takeover.

The World Food Program’s country director told reporters in a video briefing that the conflict in Afghanistan, the nation’s second severe drought in three years, and the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed an already dire situation into a “catastrophe”.

More than 40 percent of crops have been lost, she said, while hundreds of thousands of people were displaced by the Taliban advance.

McGroarty called for a halt to the conflict and urged donors to provide the $200m needed to get food into the country so it can get to communities before winter sets in and roads are blocked.

“Really the race is on to get food where it’s most needed,” she said.

Media watchdog calls on Taliban to stop journalist attacks

The Committee to Protect Journalists is calling on the Taliban to stop attacking journalists and searching their homes after being informed of at least four incidents since the group took power.

The CPJ says the media must be allowed to “operate freely and without fear of violence or reprisal”.

It said it had received reports of at least four journalists who had had their homes searched since the Taliban takeover, and was investigating reports that at least two reporters in Jalalabad had been beaten by the Taliban.

IMF blocks Afghanistan access to reserves citing ‘lack of clarity’

The International Monetary Fund has suspended Afghanistan’s access to IMF resources, including about $440 million in new monetary reserves.

The IMF’s announcement follows pressure from the US Treasury, which holds a controlling share in the Fund, to ensure that Afghanistan’s share of a Special Drawing Rights reserves allocation scheduled for Monday not fall into Taliban hands.

“There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources,” an IMF spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community,” the spokesperson added.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. I’m Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

For key developments from yesterday, August 18, go here.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Extradition hearings for Huawei’s Meng in Canada come to a close

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home to attend her last extradition hearing in the British Columbia Supreme Court [Don MacKinnon /AFP]

Two refugees to sue Australia over continued detention

Cousins Adnan (left) and Mehdi were detained in Nauru as teenagers after trying to get to Australia by boat [Supplied]

US scrambles to evacuate citizens and allies from Afghanistan

United States Army soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 15, 2021 [Sgt Isaiah Campbel/Central Command Public Affairs/l/Handout via Reuters]

Ex Purdue Pharma chief denies responsibility for US opioid crisis

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tallied more than 500,000 deaths in the US to opioid overdose since 2000 [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad as Ghani defends departure

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani makes an address about the latest developments in the country from exile in United Arab Emirates, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video on August 18, 2021 [Facebook/Ashraf Ghani/via Reuters]

The history of the Taliban

Last Sunday, they entered the presidential palace, retaking Afghanistan 20 years after they were driven out of power [File: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

India’s midnight evacuation from Afghanistan, escorted by Taliban

Indian nationals sit on board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul [AFP]