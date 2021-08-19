Live
News|Al-Shabab

At least two killed in Mogadishu suicide attack

Two members of security forces killed and five other people wounded in the blast, which was claimed by the al-Shabab group.

19 Aug 2021

At least two people have been killed and five others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device inside a cafe in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

The bombing on Thursday targeted a tea shop near a crowded junction in northern Mogadishu which was reportedly frequented by members of the Somali security forces as well as civilians.

The early-evening attack, which sent debris flying outside, killed two members of the security forces and injured five people, said Mohamed Ali, a traffic policeman who was at the scene.

“Pieces of metal and destroyed plastic seats were strewn around the whole area,” Abdukadir Sagaalle, a witness, said.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked group fighting to overthrow Somalia’s internationally-backed government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, the armed group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a crowded tea shop in Mogadishu that killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens.

The group controlled most of Somalia’s capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by Somali troops backed by African Union soldiers, but still holds territory in the countryside.

Source: News Agencies

