Live
News|Politics

Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’

Arrests are in relation to a since withdrawn student union motion marking the death of a man who stabbed a police officer.

Posters outside the Hong Kong University Students' Union (HKUSU) office, which has been raided by police [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Posters outside the Hong Kong University Students' Union (HKUSU) office, which has been raided by police [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
18 Aug 2021

Hong Kong have said they had arrested four students on suspicion of “advocating terrorism” after their student union passed a motion last month mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself.

Police who carried out the arrests on Wednesday, said an officer was stabbed from behind on July 1 while on duty with other policemen preventing protest gatherings on the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The man then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died later in hospital. The policeman, 28, suffered a punctured lung but survived what Secretary for Security Chris Tang described as a terrorist act by a “lone wolf“.

Shortly after the attack, a few dozen members of the Hong Kong University student union passed a motion, since withdrawn, to commemorate the man’s death and “appreciate” his “sacrifice”.

The union leaders have resigned and apologised for the “inappropriate” motion.

The union’s campus office has since been raided by national security police and the university has severed ties with the union and banned about 30 students who signed the motion from entering its premises.

“The motion is very shocking,” Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.

“It tried to rationalise and glorify terrorism,” Li said, adding that it “encouraged people to attempt suicide” and it did not align with “our moral standards”.

Li said the four were aged 18-20 and police would question the students who voted in favour of the motion. Hong Kong police does not name people under investigation.

Hong Kong has been polarised since protesters took to the streets in 2019 demanding greater democracy and accountability for what activists called police violence, an accusation authorities have repeatedly rejected.

The protests were ended by the coronavirus pandemic and a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing last year.

Since the law was introduced, the government’s most prominent opponents have been jailed or fled abroad. Critics say the legislation has crushed the city’s wide-ranging rights and freedoms, while supporters say it has restored stability.

After the July 1 attack, some people went to the scene of the stabbing to lay flowers, drawing condemnation from authorities, including territory’s leader Carrie Lam.

Lam urged parents, teachers and others at the time to observe the behaviour of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

India’s midnight evacuation from Afghanistan, escorted by Taliban

Indian nationals sit on board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul [AFP]

Jerusalem wildfires brought under control: Officials

The outbreak began on Sunday and sent palls of acrid smoke billowing over the city [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

US agencies warn of flaw in BlackBerry software

Blackberry has said it has made software patches available to resolve the matter [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

Malaysia on knife-edge as parties submit choice for next leader

Parties are putting forward candidates to be Malaysia&#39;s next prime minister after Muhyiddin Yassin resigned after 17 turbulent months in office [Arif Kartono/AFP]
Most Read

Western nations step up evacuations as Taliban promises peace

British citizens and dual nationals living in Afghanistan board a military plane for evacuation from Kabul airport, Afghanistan on August 16, 2021 [Ben Shread/UK MOD/Handout via Reuters]

Transcript of Taliban’s first news conference in Kabul

&#39;We have expelled the foreigners and I would like to congratulate the whole nation on this,&#39; Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in Kabul, Afghanistan [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

Taliban offers amnesty, promises women’s rights and media freedom

Taliban officials arrange a Taliban flag, before a press conference by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, at the Government Media Information Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
OPINION

Why did the Afghan army disintegrate so quickly?

Afghan National Army officers keep watch at a check point in Kabul on July 8, 2021 [File: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail]