Western nations step up evacuations from Afghanistan as Taliban promises women’s rights and media freedom in their first press conference.

Planes carrying hundreds of evacuees from Kabul arrived in the United Kingdom and Germany on Wednesday as Western nations stepped up evacuation efforts and the Taliban promised women’s rights, media freedom and amnesty for government officials in Afghanistan.

A British Royal Air Force plane carrying British nationals and embassy staff landed at an air base in Oxfordshire, UK, while a German government chartered Lufthansa flight carrying 130 evacuees landed in Frankfurt in Germany.

The United States said its military flights had evacuated 3,200 people from Kabul so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone.

In Kabul, the Taliban sought to strike a conciliatory tone at their first press conference since their lightning seizure of the Afghan capital, promising to respect the rights of women “within the framework of Islam” and expressing a desire for peaceful relations with other countries.

“We don’t want any internal or external enemies,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the armed group’s main spokesman.

The Taliban announcements, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, came as one of the group’s co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years.

Here are the latest updates:

29 seconds ago (05:31 GMT)

Germans fear influx of refugees after Taliban takeover – poll

Almost two thirds of Germans fear an influx of refugees following recent developments in Afghanistan, according to a new survey.

Some 62.9 percent of people surveyed said they are worried about a flood of refugees arriving in the country like in 2015, according to the poll by the Civey polling institute for the daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

Some 30 percent think differently. The rest were undecided.

48 mins ago (04:43 GMT)

Japan seeks to secure safety of its nationals

A government spokesman said Japan is in close contact with a “small number” of its nationals still in Afghanistan and is seeking to ensure their safety.

Japan had closed its embassy after the Taliban took over Kabul and had evacuated the last 12 personnel there. The Japanese foreign ministry said an unspecified number of Japanese nationals, many who work with international organisations, remain in Afghanistan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that none of the Japanese still remaining in Afghanistan had been reported to have suffered injuries, but declined to give details, citing security concerns.

59 mins ago (04:32 GMT)

Canada to resume flights to aid evacuations

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said it plans to resume military flights to Afghanistan to evacuate civilians.

“CAF flights will support ongoing operations and will evacuate as many Afghans, who are at risk due to their close and enduring relationship with Canada, as possible,” a CAF spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Chartered flights carrying fleeing Afghans have arrived in Canada from Monday evening and additional flights will be sent on Tuesday night, according to the statement.

2 hours ago (03:59 GMT)

Australia evacuates 26 people in first rescue flight

Scott Morrison, the prime minister of Australia, said the first Australian rescue flight has flown out 26 people out of Afghanistan.

“This was the first of what will be many flights, subject to and weather and we do note that over the back end of this week, there is some not too favourable weather forecast,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia said on Monday it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate it citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who had been given visas after working for Australia. The country’s goal is to evacuate 600 people, according to media reports.

Morrison did not provide a number. “Our goal is as many as we can, as safely and as quickly as we can,” he said.

2 hours ago (03:21 GMT)

Planes with Afghan evacuees arrive in UK, Germany

Planes carrying evacuees from Kabul have landed in the UK and in Germany.

A British Royal Air Force plane carrying British nationals and embassy staff arrived at an air base in Oxfordshire in the UK early on Wednesday morning. It is not clear how many people were on board the British plane.

The German government chartered Lufthansa flight was carrying 130 evacuees from Kabul, according to DPA news agency. It had taken off from the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, and landed in Frankfurt in Germany early on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for Lufthansa told DPA that the airline, in consultation with the German government, will also offer evacuation flights from Doha in Qatar and possibly from other countries bordering Afghanistan

3 hours ago (02:07 GMT)

UN refugee agency wants to keep working in Afghanistan

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says it wants to continue working in Afghanistan.

“We want to stay in the country because the people there need help now more than ever,” said Katharina Lumpp, the UNHCR representative in Germany.

“Most of the Afghans who have been displaced in the past few months are currently internally displaced in their own country,” she told the German daily Die Welt. “They now urgently need support and humanitarian aid.”

4 hours ago (01:25 GMT)

UK announces plan to resettle 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan

The United Kingdom says it will welcome as many as 20,000 Afghans under a new resettlement programme that will give priority to women, girls and religious and other minorities, according to British news outlets.

The scheme aimed at those seen “most at risk of human rights abuses and dehumanising treatment by the Taliban” will offer a safe and legal route to Britain, the Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

About 5,000 people are expected to arrive in the UK in its first year.

5 hours ago (00:44 GMT)

White House says 1,100 citizens, permanent residents evacuated on Tuesday

The White House says about 1,100 Americans, permanent residents and their families were evacuated by military aircraft from Afghanistan on Tuesday.

“Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate,” a White House official said in a statement.

The US has evacuated 3,200 people in total, it added.

