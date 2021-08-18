Live
Ethiopia: Several killed in Addis Ababa flash floods

Addis Ababa mayor urges residents to take precautions as more heavy rains are expected in coming days.

Firefighters inspect damages caused by heavy rain which flooded homes in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
18 Aug 2021

Flash flooding kills at least seven people in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa after torrential rains, officials say.

Images from the city on Wednesday showed firefighters wading through brown water to inspect flooded houses and in one instance walking through sludge with a stretcher to remove a body.

Houses and cars were submerged by the waters after the downpour which pelted several neighbourhoods of Addis Ababa on Tuesday, causing chaos.

The Addis Ababa Fire and Emergency Prevention and Rescue Commission said seven people had died and that others were receiving treatment in hospital, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Mayor Adanech Abiebie said on Twitter after visiting affected areas that there had been “heavy” damage caused by the flooding, without elaborating.

“I urge our residents to take the necessary precautions in the area as heavy rains are expected in the coming days, and we will intensify our efforts to increase protection,” Adanech added.

Adanech visited families who lost their loved ones and their properties destroyed in various parts of the city on Wednesday, the Ethiopian Monitor reported.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to our loved ones, families and friends who lost their lives in the floods,” she was quoted as saying.

Thousands of lives have been saved by the efforts of disaster relief workers, the mayor said, the Ethiopian Monitor reported. She added that support will be provided to those affected by the floods.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

