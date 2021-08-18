Live
News

Dozens killed in northern Burkina Faso rebel attack

At least 47 people, including 30 civilians and 14 soldiers, killed by rebels in Arbinda town, according to state media.

18 Aug 2021

Rebel fighters have killed dozens of people in northern Burkina Faso, as violence spirals anew in West Africa’s Sahel region.

In an attack near the northern town of Arbinda on Wednesday, rebels killed at least 47 people, including 30 civilians, 14 soldiers and three pro-government militiamen, state media reported.

State media reported that government troops killed 16 rebels while a security source put the number at 58.

Fighters linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL regularly carry out attacks in Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali and Niger, killing hundreds of civilians this year alone.

Violence in the Sahel, a semi-arid band beneath the Sahara Desert, has continued to intensify despite the presence of thousands of UN, regional and Western troops and efforts by some governments to negotiate with rebel groups.

Armed men killed at least 12 soldiers last week in northwestern Burkina Faso, as well as 30 civilians, soldiers and pro-government militiamen days before that.

In Niger, armed men on Monday killed 37 civilians, including 14 children, in an attack on a village.

The violence came as former colonial power France prepares to begin drawing down its forces in the Sahel from 5,000 to about 2,500-3,000.

The Sahel was thrown into chaos by the takeover in 2012 of northern Mali by fighters linked to al-Qaeda.

France intervened the following year to push them back. But they have regrouped and expanded their operations, and they now threaten coastal West African countries like Benin and Ivory Coast.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Ex Purdue Pharma chief denies responsibility for US opioid crisis

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tallied more than 500,000 deaths in the US to opioid overdose since 2000 [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Erdogan says Turkish contacts with UAE have made progress

UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan [Twitter/ TC Cumhurbaşkanlığı]

Afghans desperate to leave country remain stuck at Kabul airport

Afghan security guards stand on a wall as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [AP Photo]

Erdoğan backs peaceful resolution to Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

Erdoğan told visiting Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed that the war-hit country&#39;s &#39;peace and integrity is important to us&#39; [Ali Balıkçı - Anadolu Agency]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

President Ghani says he left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani makes an address about the latest developments in the country from exile in United Arab Emirates, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video on August 18, 2021 [Facebook/Ashraf Ghani/via Reuters]

Ghani denies taking large sums of money as he fled Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on Kabul [File: Stringer/Reuters]
OPINION

Monsters, Inc: The Taliban as Empire’s bogeyman

Taliban fighters patrol in the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan on 17 August 2021 [EPA]