Live
News

Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the group is ‘committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam’.

When the Taliban controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment [File: Aref Karimi/AFP]
When the Taliban controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment [File: Aref Karimi/AFP]
18 Aug 2021

Girls wearing white hijabs and black tunics are streaming into classrooms in the western Afghan city of Herat just days after the Taliban’s takeover.

As the school opened its doors, the students scurried down corridors and chatted in courtyards, seemingly oblivious to the turmoil that has engulfed the country in the past two weeks.

The scenes – which many feared would be banned under the Taliban – were filmed by an AFP cameraman this week, just days after fighters from the armed group took the city following the collapse of government forces and local militias.

“We want to progress like other countries,” said student Roqia.

“And we hope the Taliban will maintain security. We don’t want war, we want peace in our country.”

With its close proximity to the Iranian border, the ancient Silk Road city of Herat has long been a cosmopolitan exception to more conservative centres.

Women and girls walked more freely in the streets, attending schools and colleges in huge numbers in a city famed for its poetry and arts.

Its long-term future remains uncertain, however.

Under the hardline interpretation of Islamic law the Taliban imposed when they controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment.

Full-face coverings became mandatory in public, and women could not leave home without a male companion.

Schoolgirls attend class in Herat following the Taliban takeover of the country [File: Aref Karimi/AFP]

What lies ahead?

During the Taliban’s last rule, public floggings and executions, including stoning for accusations of adultery, were carried out in city squares and stadiums.

What lies ahead for women with the Taliban back in power remains unclear.

Publicly, the Taliban are attempting to push the narrative that they have moderated some of their more extreme positions, with their spokesman late on Tuesday announcing an official pardon for “everyone” involved in the war.

During the group’s first official press conference in Kabul since retaking power, Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was “committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam”.

Asked what the difference was between the movement overthrown 20 years ago and the Taliban of today, he said: “If the question is based on ideology and beliefs, there is no difference… but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity, and insight, no doubt there are many differences.

“The steps today will be positively different from the past steps,” he added.

Still, people have been entering public life cautiously, with women largely absent from the streets of Kabul and men trading their Western clothes for more traditional Afghan garb.

There remains a great deal of concern globally about the Taliban’s brutal human rights record – and tens of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country as the group settles into power.

After just days at the helm, it remains unclear if there is an official education policy or whether talks with schools have been held.

However, during an interview with Britain’s Sky News this week, another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, offered assurances.

Women “can get education from primary to higher education – that means university”, he said.

Thousands of schools in areas captured by the Taliban were still operational, he added.

In Herat, school principal Basira Basiratkha expressed cautious optimism, saying she was “grateful to God” that they have been able to reopen.

“Our dear students are attending their classes in large numbers while adhering to the Islamic hijab,” she said. “Exams are continuing.”

Source: AFP
More from News

Several killed in attack at Shell facility in Nigeria’s southeast

Attacks on oil and gas facilities by armed groups seeking a larger share of Nigeria&#39;s oil wealth were common until an amnesty deal in the 2000s helped to restore peace [File: AFP]

Shots fired at Afghan protest against Taliban, 2 reported dead

Firing was also reported from a central square in Daronta district, just outside Jalalabad [File: AFP]

The history of the Taliban

Last Sunday, they entered the presidential palace, retaking Afghanistan 20 years after they were driven out of power [File: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

Niger declares two days of national mourning after 37 killed

The massacre bore the hallmarks of attacks that have battered western Niger since 2015 [File: Bosan Yakusak/Reuters]
Most Read

Deadly protests reported in Jalalabad over Afghan flag

Jalalabad&#39;s residents returned Afghanistan&#39;s national flag on the city&#39;s main square [Screengrab/Social media video]

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with power outages

Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in capital Beirut [Anwar Amro/AFP]

India’s midnight evacuation from Afghanistan, escorted by Taliban

Indian nationals sit on board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul [AFP]

Transcript of Taliban’s first news conference in Kabul

&#39;We have expelled the foreigners and I would like to congratulate the whole nation on this,&#39; Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in Kabul, Afghanistan [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]