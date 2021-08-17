Live
News|Arts and Culture

Maki Kaji, ‘Godfather of Sudoku’, dies at 69

Sudoku number puzzles are hugely popular around the world with millions challenging themselves every day.

'Godfather of Sudoku' Maki Kaji holds copies of the latest sudoku puzzles at the Book Expo, in New York, June 3, 2007. [File: Chip East/Reuters]
'Godfather of Sudoku' Maki Kaji holds copies of the latest sudoku puzzles at the Book Expo, in New York, June 3, 2007. [File: Chip East/Reuters]
17 Aug 2021

Maki Kaji, a puzzle enthusiast and publisher who was known as the “Godfather of Sudoku” – the number puzzle played daily by millions around the world – has died at the age of 69, his company said.

A university dropout who worked in a printing company before founding Japan’s first puzzle magazine, Kaji took hints from an existing number puzzle to create what he later named “sudoku” – a contraction of the Japanese for “every number must be single” – sometime in the mid-80s.

The logic puzzle challenges people to fill a grid of 9×9 blocks, with nine boxes in each block so that all columns, vertical and horizontal, contain the numbers one to nine without repetition. The number of filled-in figures for a grid at the start of the puzzle determines how difficult it is.

“Known as the Godfather of Sudoku, he was adored by puzzle lovers around the world and we would like to express our gratitude to all of you,” his company, Nikoli, said on its website on Monday.

Kaji died from bile duct cancer.

Sudoku became popular outside Japan about 20 years ago after overseas newspapers began printing it. Praised as a way to keep mental faculties sharp, more than 100 million people around the world are estimated to try the puzzles regularly. A world championship has been held annually since 2006.

Kaji continued to create and refine puzzles with the help of readers of his quarterly puzzle magazine. He stepped down as head of his company in July due to ill health and died on August 10.

“I get really moved when I see a new idea for a puzzle which has lots of potential,” he told the BBC in 2007, adding that the secret to inventing a good puzzle was to make the rules simple.

“It is like finding treasure. It’s not about whether it will make money, it is purely the excitement of trying to solve it.”

Source: Reuters
More from News

US lays out conditions for recognising a new Afghan gov’t

US State Department spokesman Ned Price threatened repercussions against any new Afghan government that violates human rights, particularly the rights of women [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

The US spent $2 trillion in Afghanistan – and for what?

A Taliban fighter sits in the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace on Monday, August 16, 2021 [Rahmat Gul/AP]

Afghans’ evacuation ‘a matter of life and death’: US advocates

Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport on August 16, a day after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes may go unmasked at US criminal trial

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former chief executive officer of Theranos Inc, has pleaded not guilty to charges she lied to doctors, patients and investors about the accuracy and capabilities of the company’s blood-testing machines [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Biden defends Afghanistan pullout amid airport chaos: Live

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Stringer/REUTERS]

Cause of Afghan military plane crash in Uzbekistan disputed

The wreckage came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing the country after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital of Kabul [File: Ahmad Masood/Reuters]

Afghans cling to moving US Air Force jet in desperate bid to flee

Crowds have converged on Kabul airport as people seek to flee Afghanistan amid the Taliban&#39;s resurgence in the country [Reuters]

Kabul near standstill on day one of the Taliban’s ‘Emirate’

No one should fear the Taliban, a Taliban fighter said [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]