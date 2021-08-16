Live
News|PKK

Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq

The attack took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross-border operation.

Turkey launched military operations in April in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan against PKK fighters [Reuters]
Turkey launched military operations in April in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan against PKK fighters [Reuters]
16 Aug 2021

Three Turkish soldiers have been killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by fighters in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defence ministry said.

The ministry said on Monday the incident took place the day before in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross-border operation.

A statement said three Turkish soldiers were “martyred” and two others wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated. It added that the injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, but did not elaborate on their conditions.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) armed group is based in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border. Turkey launched military operations against the PKK in April in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Last week, the Kurdish rebels launched a mortar attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq, wounding a Turkish soldier who later died in hospital.

Turkey’s defence ministry said its forces immediately retaliated against those carrying out the attack and three PKK fighters had been “neutralised”, a term commonly used to mean killed.

The PKK is listed as a “terrorist organisation” by Turkey, the US, and the EU. About 40,000 people have died during its decades-long fight for independence from the Turkish state.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

UK rules out returning troops to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

The UK last month withdrew most of its 750 soldiers remaining in Afghanistan as part of a US-led pullback of foreign forces [Leading Hand Ben Shread/RAF/UK Ministry of Defence 2021/Handout via Reuters]

Detainee says China has secret jail for Uighurs – in Dubai

A police checkpoint near a facility believed to be a &#39;re-education&#39; camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained in China&#39;s western Xinjiang region [File: AFP]

Does Russia have a new strategy for Afghanistan?

The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan transformed the Westernised, largely secular nation into a haven for al-Qaeda and a battleground for the US&#39;s longest armed conflict [File: Finbarr O&#39;Reilly/Reuters]

Saudi Aramco looks to spend $20-25bn on a Reliance stake: Report

Reliance, backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, pictured, could reach an agreement with Aramco in the coming weeks [File: Singh/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Kabul airport becomes ‘crisis point’ as Afghans try to flee

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [Stringer/Reuters]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

As the Taliban seized cities, they sent women home

The Taliban says women&#39;s right to work will be decided as per &#39;the Islamic system&#39; [File: Mohammad Shoib/Reuters]

Who are Taliban’s key leaders in Afghanistan?

Taliban chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai at the intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]