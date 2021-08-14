Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Earthquakes

Tsunami alert issued as powerful earthquake strikes western Haiti

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes western Haiti and tsunami alert issued, US Geological Survey says.

Map showing Petit Trou de Nippes and the capital Port-au-Prince (Al Jazeera)
Map showing Petit Trou de Nippes and the capital Port-au-Prince (Al Jazeera)
14 Aug 2021
|
Updated
7 minutes ago

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck western Haiti, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami alert and damaging buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday quake struck 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was magnitude 7.6.

The US Tsunami Warning System had initially said there was no tsunami warning issued after the quake.

The long shock was felt throughout Haiti and in neighbouring Caribbean countries, and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island.

The country is still recovering from a magnitude 7 earthquake closer to the capital 11 years ago that killed tens if not hundreds of thousands of people and flattened swathes of buildings, leaving many homeless.

Haiti has also been in a state of political turmoil since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in July.

More to follow.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

July was hottest month on record, US agency says

The month was .01C higher than the previous record set in July 2016, which was equaled in 2019 and 2020 [File: Ringo Chiu/Reuters]

Afghanistan: As Taliban attacks continue, people rush to Kabul

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in the southern city of Kandahar after they seized it [AFP]

Iran announces 6-day lockdown amid surge in COVID cases

The health ministry said on Saturday 466 more Iranians died of COVID-19 and 29,700 more cases were discovered in the past 24 hours [File: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

At least 44 killed in severe northern Turkey floods

This handout image shows destroyed buildings in Kastamonu after flash floods swept across the Black Sea region [AFP]
Most Read

Afghan president vows to prevent more destruction, displacement

The conflict has displaced tens of thousands of Afghans [Paula Bronstein/Getty]

Regrouping the military ‘a top priority’, Afghan president says

President Ashraf Ghani said extensive consultations have been held within the government and with international partners [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

‘They sold us out’: Afghans in disbelief over Taliban gains

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan [AFP]

10 maps to understand Afghanistan