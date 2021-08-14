Live
Afghan President Ghani vows to fight Taliban offensive

Ghani’s pre-recorded statement said remobilizing the Afghan National Security Forces was a ‘top priority’.

By Ali M Latifi
14 Aug 2021

Kabul, Afghanistan – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has addressed the Afghan people after keeping largely silent on the Taliban taking over 18 of the nation’s 34 provinces in eight days.

Reading from a teleprompter, Ghani’s pre-recorded statement said remobilizing the Afghan National Security Forces was a “top priority” and he would find ways to help the thousands of people displaced by fighting across the country.

“We have held extensive consultations with everyone within the government and international partners… Consultations are ongoing and the results will be shared soon,” the president said on Saturday.

Until Saturday’s short address, Ghani and his government had been largely silent as more and more of the nation’s provinces, including Kandahar and Herat – the nation’s second and third-largest cities, respectively – fell to the Taliban.

Addressing the Afghan public, Ghani said: “I understand that you are worried about your future, I assure you as your president that I will concentrate on preventing expansion of instability, violence and displacement of my people.”

Over the last week as the armed group stormed through provinces in the south, north and west of the country, the government, including Ghani, were largely silent on the Taliban’s advances.

Ghani’s announcement comes on the same day that 3,000 US forces arrived in the capital, Kabul, to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Source: Al Jazeera

