Live
News|Taliban

Taliban captures Afghan commander Ismail Khan after fall of Herat

The ‘Lion of Herat’ returned to the front lines in the western city last month amid the growing threat from the Taliban.

Afghan commander and former mujahideen leader Ismail Khan addresses a gathering at his house in Herat [AFP]
Afghan commander and former mujahideen leader Ismail Khan addresses a gathering at his house in Herat [AFP]
13 Aug 2021

The Taliban has captured Ismail Khan – the prominent local commander who fought on behalf of the Afghan government in the city of Herat.

Khan, who was one of the highest profile commanders fighting for the Afghan government, was handed over with the provincial governor and security officials as part of an agreement with the Taliban, said provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi on Friday, according to Reuters news agency.

He gave no further details of the agreement.

Khan’s capture, which was later confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, comes amid an offensive that has seen 18 provincial capitals fall from government control in just over a week.

Taliban fighters entered the city of Herat, a major urban centre in Afghanistan’s west near the border of Iran and the country’s third most populous city, on Thursday.

Photos and videos showing Khan, believed to be in his 70s, apparently in the hands of Taliban fighters, were widely shared on social media, although they could not immediately be verified.

A spokesman for Khan later told AFP news agency the commander had been allowed to return to his residence following negotiations with the Taliban.

Khan is widely known as the “Lion of Herat”, with his involvement in the country’s wars stretching back to the anti-government uprising that helped trigger the 1979 Soviet intervention, which he fought against throughout the 1980s.

His return to the front lines in July was a clear sign of the growing threat to the city, and his fighters had been credited with blunting the advance of the Taliban.

Afghan fighters and supporters of Ismail Khan gather at his home in July [File: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

One official told Reuters that Afghan government forces had agreed to withdraw from Herat airport, 15km (nine miles) from the city, and the Army Corps commander’s headquarters, the last centres under their control.

However, other sources said Afghan forces were still at the airport as of 1pm local time (08:30 GMT) on Friday.

“The Taliban agreed that they will not pose any threat or harm to the government officials who surrendered,” said Hashimi.

He added the city had become a “ghost town” amid the fighting. “Families have either left or are hiding in their houses,” said Hashimi.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

UK mass shooting suspect named as debate over ‘terrorism’ simmers

Police teams work near the scene on Biddick Drive following a shooting in Keyham on Thursday evening on August 13, 2021, in Plymouth, England. Police were called to a serious firearms incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth where a gunman, named by police as Jake Davison, 22, shot dead five people before turning the gun on himself [William Dax/Getty Images]

France to boycott UN anti-racism conference

Macron decided that France will not take part in the event &#39;as he is concerned by anti-Semitic statements made within the Durban Conference&#39;, according to his office [File: Philippe Wojazer/EPA]

Malaysian PM seeks opposition backing in U-turn to stay in power

Muhyiddin Yassin urged opposition lawmakers to back him in an upcoming confidence vote and pledged to hold an election no later than July 2022 [File: Vincent Thian/AP Photo]

Is China’s port closure a canary in a COVID mine?

The shutdown at Ningbo-Zhoushan is raising fears that ports around the world will soon face the same kind of outbreaks and COVID restrictions that slowed the flows of everything - from perishable food to electronics - last year as the pandemic took hold [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Taliban seizes 18th Afghanistan city as UK warns of civil war

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar [AFP]

WHO scientist puts COVID lab leak theory back under spotlight

Peter Ben Embarek, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at the airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on February 10, 2021 [Aly Song/Reuters]

Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in front of people waiting to cross at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan [Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]

Kabul evacuations ‘sequel to humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975’

A South Vietnamese soldier with a bazooka advances along a Saigon Street in this February 2, 1968 photo [File: AP]