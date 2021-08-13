Group captures key southern city shortly after claiming control over Kandahar and Herat, the country’s second and third largest cities.

The Taliban has captured the key city of Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan, a day after the group claimed control over Kandahar and Herat, the country’s second and third largest cities.

Meanwhile, the United States and Britain say they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff in the war-torn nation.

In Qatar, international envoys to Afghan negotiations have called for an accelerated peace process as a “matter of great urgency” and for an immediate halt to attacks on cities.

Here are the latest updates:

37 mins ago (04:34 GMT)

Kandahar residents confirm Taliban takeover

Residents in the city of Kandahar have confirmed to Al Jazeera that Afghanistan’s second-largest city has fallen to the Taliban: the 12th provincial capital the armed group has overrun in a week.

Early on Friday morning, residents said the armed group’s black-on-white flag was hanging by the provincial governor’s compound.

1 hour ago (04:01 GMT)

Taliban captures city of Lashkar Gah: Senior official

The Taliban have captured the key southern city of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Afghanistan’s Helmand, the largest province in the country by area, two officials have confirmed.

Military and government officials had evacuated the city after striking a deal with the group, the security source said.

2 hours ago (03:38 GMT)

US, UK to launch evacuation flights

The United States and Britain have ordered the deployment of thousands of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate their nationals.

The Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate embassy staff. The State Department said it would also increase the tempo of Special Immigration Visa flights for Afghans who helped the US effort in the country.

Britain said it would deploy approximately 600 troops to help its nationals and local translators get out.

2 hours ago (03:03 GMT)

UN Security Council discusses condemnation of Taliban

The UN Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability, diplomats said.

The formal statement, drafted by Estonia and Norway and seen by the Reuters news agency, has to be agreed by consensus by the 15-member body.

The text also “strongly affirms that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not recognised at the UN and declares that it does not and will not support the establishment of any government in Afghanistan imposed through military force or restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.