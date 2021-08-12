Live
News|Taliban

Timeline: Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan

A look at the armed group’s significant milestones as it renews its push to capture major cities across the war-torn country.

In three months, the Taliban has more than doubled its territory and in the past week, it has taken 10 provincial capitals [File: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]
In three months, the Taliban has more than doubled its territory and in the past week, it has taken 10 provincial capitals [File: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]
12 Aug 2021

The Taliban has taken control of Ghazni, the capital of Ghazni province, about 150km (80 miles) southwest of capital Kabul – the 10th provincial capital to fall in a week.

The armed group has made rapid advances since launching its offensive in May while troops from the United States and NATO nations leave the war-torn country after 20 years.

The offensive comes as talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government on a political understanding to lead to a peace deal, backed by the US and its allies, have failed to make significant progress.

10 afghan provincial cities captured by Taliban

Here is a non-exhaustive list of some of the group’s major milestones and advances in recent months:

April 14: Biden announces plan for US troop withdrawal

President Joe Biden announces US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan starting from May 1 and ending on September 11, bringing the US’s longest war to a close. It was an extension of the previous withdrawal deadline of May 1 agreed between the US and the Taliban.

May 4: Taliban launches offensive

Taliban fighters launch a major offensive on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province. They also attack in at least six other provinces.

May 11: Taliban captures Nerkh

The Taliban captures Nerkh district just outside the capital Kabul as violence intensifies across the country.

June 7: More than 150 Afghan soldiers killed

Senior government officials say more than 150 Afghan soldiers are killed in 24 hours as fighting worsens. They add that fighting is raging in 26 of the country’s 34 provinces.

June 22: Series of attacks in northern Afghanistan

Taliban fighters launch a series of attacks in the north of the country, far from their traditional strongholds in the south, and the UN envoy for Afghanistan says they have taken more than 50 of 370 districts.

July 2: Sudden US troop withdrawal from Bagram base

American troops quietly pull out of their main military base in Afghanistan, the Bagram airbase, an hour’s drive from Kabul.

The withdrawal effectively ends the US involvement in the Afghanistan war.

July 5: Taliban says working on a peace plan

The Taliban says it could present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government as soon as August.

July 21: Taliban controls half of Afghanistan’s districts

The Taliban gains control of about half of the country’s districts, according to the senior US general, underlining the scale and speed of their advance.

July 26: US promises continued support to Afghan gov’t

The US promised to continue to support Afghan troops “in the coming weeks” with intensified air attacks to help them counter Taliban attacks.

July 26: Afghan civilian death toll rises

The United Nations says nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in May and June in escalating violence, the highest number for those months since records started in 2009.

August 6: Taliban seizes Zaranj, other provinces

Zaranj in the south of the country becomes the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in years.

Nine more follow in the ensuing days, including the prized city of Kunduz in the north.

The Taliban never fully controlled the north of the country when it was in power, and seems intent on securing it this time possibly before closing in on the capital, Kabul.

Fighting rages in and around a number of other cities, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south.

For events since August 6, check out this timeline.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

In ‘COVID-Zero’ China, paranoia thrives as tourism withers

Shenzhen’s Window of the World, a popular theme park with miniature versions of famous attractions from around the globe, is largely deserted now compared to 2019, when it attracted around four million visitors, according to the Themed Entertainment Association [Photo courtesy of Michael Standaert]

Afghanistan gov’t offers to share power with Taliban: Official

A Taliban fighter patrols inside the city of Ghazni [Gulabuddin Amiri/AP]

Egypt’s US envoy slams ‘deceived’ legislators’ bid to block aid

Human rights activists have long called for the US to halt military aid to Egypt, citing abuse [File: Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press]

Hackers return $260m to cryptocurrency platform after theft

The attack comes as losses from theft, hacks and fraud related to DeFi hit an all-time high [File: Edgar Su/Illustration/]
Most Read

Afghanistan: Taliban takes Ghazni, governor arrested for fleeing

Taliban fighters stand along the roadside in Ghazni [Stringer/AFP]

Belarus Olympic defector Tsimanouskaya auctions medal on eBay

The world&#39;s attention was firmly on Tsimanouskaya as she sought safety in Poland [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

Canada violating int’l law by selling arms to Saudis: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a years-long campaign from rights groups to cancel existing and future weapons exports to Saudi Arabia over the Gulf nation&#39;s human rights record [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

#SanctionPakistan trends as violence rages in Afghanistan

A Taliban flag, iin white, raised at the Afghan side of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Chaman, Pakistan [File: Akhter Gulfam/EPA]