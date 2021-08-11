Live
News|Interactive

Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan

Nearly 20 years after the fall of Taliban rule, the armed group still controls many areas across war-torn Afghanistan.

By Alia Chughtai
11 Aug 2021
|
Updated
33 minutes ago
Courtesy: Afghanistan Analysts Network

Since the US and NATO forces announced their withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of presence, the Taliban has moved swiftly, capturing a large part of the country’s territory.

The armed group, which was removed from power following the 2001 invasion, has in recent days seized key provincial capitals and other districts – about 50 percent of the country’s land.

Battlefield victories

Since Friday, the Taliban has seized at least nine provincial capitals in Afghanistan, in a lightning offensive that appears to have overwhelmed government forces.

On Wednesday, Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan was captured by the group.

Though the government has not publicly acknowledged the falling of any of the provinces, it has announced dispatching commandos and extra forces to the same provinces.

The first provincial capital the Taliban captured in August, Zaranj of Nimruz province, gave them access to yet another border crossing with Iran and another point of access to the Durand Line.

In the following days, the capitals of Jowzjan, Kunduz, Takhar, Sar-e Pol, Samangan, Farah, and Pul-e-Khumri also fell into its hands.

The capture of Kunduz marks the third time in seven years the group has been able to overtake the province, and the Shirkhan Bandar crossing into Tajikistan.

The Taliban’s territorial gains has seen the Afghan National Security Forces increase their reliance on air raids, a practice that has led to high civilian casualties in many of the provinces they aim to retake from the armed group.

Negotiations

The defence ministry said on Saturday that US B-52 bombers struck several Taliban targets in Sheberghan, the capital of Jowzjan province.

On the same day, the US embassy issued a statement condemning the Taliban’s inroads into provincial centres in the south and north.

“We condemn the Taliban’s violent new offensive against Afghan cities. This includes the unlawful seizure of Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan’s Nimroz province, the attack on Sheberghan, capital of Jowzjan province yesterday and today, and continuing efforts to take over Lashkar Gah in Helmand and provincial capitals elsewhere,” the statement read.

Days before the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha in July, Afghanistan’s key peace and reconciliation leader Abdullah Abdullah led a high-level delegation to the Qatari capital, Doha, for the latest round of talks with Taliban leaders. But it ended inconclusively.

Abdullah is expected back in Doha for two more meetings this week.

Humanitarian disasters

As fighting rages, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said healthcare workers were struggling to get medicines and other supplies into Afghanistan.

The health body said some of its staff fled as health facilities came under attack.

WHO’s regional emergency director, Rick Brennan, said at least 18.4 million people require humanitarian assistance, including 3.1 million children at risk of acute malnutrition.

According to OCHA, the total number of people displaced since January 2021 is 389,645 of which 59 percent are children.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

‘Martyrs’: Algeria wildfires leave 42 dead, including 25 soldiers

Authorities counted 41 blazes in 18 Algerian regions, 21 around Tizi Ouzou [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]

Ninth Afghanistan city falls to Taliban, Ghani in Mazar-i-Sharif

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Mazar-i-Sharif [Afghan presidential palace/Handout via Reuters]

Coinbase warns of upcoming slowdown even as profit jumps

Coinbase has warned it expects trading volumes to be lower in the third quarter than the previous one [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

Navies of 21 countries kick off US-led drills in Southeast Asia

Commander, US 7th Fleet, Vice Admiral Karl Thomas provides opening remarks during the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2021 virtual opening ceremonies, August 10 [Amanda S Kitchner/ US Navy handout]
Most Read

Free speech vs Islamophobia: A teenager fuels debate in France

The Mila affair, as it is widely known, has become highly politicised in France and raised major questions about free speech, as well as the treatment of the country&#39;s minority Muslim population [Joel Saget/AFP]

Taliban seizes eighth Afghan provincial capital in five days

Taliban fighters inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Photo]

Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Messi will wear the number 30, his number when he began his pro career at Barcelona [Yves Herman/Reuters]

Infographic: Taliban captures nine Afghan provincial capitals