Timeline: Afghanistan provincial capitals captured by Taliban

The provincial capitals that have fallen to or are being attacked by the armed group as it advances across the nation.

Taliban fighters have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as the United States and other foreign forces withdraw from the nation 20 years after they invaded.

Here are the provincial capitals that have fallen to or are being attacked by the armed group, which is fighting to reimpose its rule after its government was toppled in 2001.

Afghanistan has 34 provinces in total. To date, nine capitals have fallen:

Zaranj, August 6: The Taliban take over the capital of Nimruz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall to the group since it stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.

Afghans in Zaranj, the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban since launching its offensive, August 7 [AFP]

Sheberghan, August 7: The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan.

Heavy fighting is reported in the city, and government buildings are taken over by the Taliban. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there.

Sar-e-Pul, August 8: The Taliban take control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of the eponymous northern province. It is the first of three provincial centres that fell on the same day.

An Afghan man on a horse crosses a river in Dah Mard, Sangcharak, Sar-e Pul, 2012 [Qais Usyan/AFP]

Kunduz, August 8: Taliban fighters seize control of the northern city of 270,000 people, regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia.

Government forces say they are resisting the Taliban from an army base and the airport.

A man cycles past a booth with a Taliban flag in the main square of Kunduz [AFP]

Taluqan, August 8: The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They freed prisoners and force government officials to flee.

Aybak, August 9: The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.

Farah, August 10: Local sources confirmed the fall of the capital of the western province of the same name.

Pul-e-Khumri, August 10: The capital of the central province of Baghlan falls to the Taliban, according to officials and residents.

Afghan security forces conducting a poppy eradication operation in Baghlan in 2012 [Jawed Dehsabzi/AP]

Faizabad, August 11: The capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan is under Taliban control, a provincial council member says.

Fighting for these capitals is ongoing as of August 11:

Herat: Capital of Herat province in the west

Lashkar Gah: Capital of Helmand in the south

Kandahar: Capital of Kandahar in the south