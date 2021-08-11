Live
News|Taliban

Timeline: Afghanistan provincial capitals captured by Taliban

The provincial capitals that have fallen to or are being attacked by the armed group as it advances across the nation.

Taliban fighters patrol the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP]
Taliban fighters patrol the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP]
11 Aug 2021

Taliban fighters have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as the United States and other foreign forces withdraw from the nation 20 years after they invaded.

Here are the provincial capitals that have fallen to or are being attacked by the armed group, which is fighting to reimpose its rule after its government was toppled in 2001.

Afghanistan has 34 provinces in total. To date, nine capitals have fallen:

Zaranj, August 6: The Taliban take over the capital of Nimruz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall to the group since it stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.

Afghans in Zaranj, the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban since launching its offensive, August 7 [AFP]

Sheberghan, August 7: The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan.

Heavy fighting is reported in the city, and government buildings are taken over by the Taliban. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there.

Sar-e-Pul, August 8: The Taliban take control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of the eponymous northern province. It is the first of three provincial centres that fell on the same day.

An Afghan man on a horse crosses a river in Dah Mard, Sangcharak, Sar-e Pul, 2012 [Qais Usyan/AFP]

Kunduz, August 8: Taliban fighters seize control of the northern city of 270,000 people, regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia.

Government forces say they are resisting the Taliban from an army base and the airport.

A man cycles past a booth with a Taliban flag in the main square of Kunduz [AFP]

Taluqan, August 8: The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They freed prisoners and force government officials to flee.

Aybak, August 9: The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.

Farah, August 10: Local sources confirmed the fall of the capital of the western province of the same name.

Pul-e-Khumri, August 10: The capital of the central province of Baghlan falls to the Taliban, according to officials and residents.

Afghan security forces conducting a poppy eradication operation in Baghlan in 2012 [Jawed Dehsabzi/AP]

Faizabad, August 11: The capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan is under Taliban control, a provincial council member says.

Fighting for these capitals is ongoing as of August 11:

Herat: Capital of Herat province in the west

Lashkar Gah: Capital of Helmand in the south

Kandahar: Capital of Kandahar in the south

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Wildfires rip through northern Algeria

A firefighter dousing a fire in a building in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]

Germany arrests British diplomat suspected of spying for Russia

A British flag flutters on the roof of the British embassy in Berlin. [File: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]

Zambians to vote in tense polls as economy struggles

Supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front of incumbent President Edgar Lungu gather during a campaign parade in Lusaka [Patrick Meinhardt / AFP]

From Middle East to India, women ‘violated’ in Pegasus phone hack

A leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were possibly compromised between 2017-2019 included dozens of numbers of women [File: Mario Goldman/AFP]
Most Read

How a convicted criminal can buy a famous English football club

Free speech vs Islamophobia: A teenager fuels debate in France

The Mila affair, as it is widely known, has become highly politicised in France and raised major questions about free speech, as well as the treatment of the country&#39;s minority Muslim population [Joel Saget/AFP]

‘They raped and starved us’: Amnesty report details Tigray horror

Women walk in front of a burned truck on the road near Dansa, southwest of Mekelle in Tigray region, Ethiopia [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Messi will wear the number 30, his number when he began his pro career at Barcelona [Yves Herman/Reuters]