Taliban seizes seventh Afghan provincial capital in five days

Taliban overruns city of Farah in southwest Afghanistan, seventh provincial capital to fall to the group in five days.

The Taliban has captured the provincial capital of Farah in southwest Afghanistan, the seventh provincial capital the group has seized since Friday.

“This afternoon the Taliban entered the city of Farah after briefly fighting with the security forces. They have captured the governor’s office and police headquarters,” Shahla Abubar, a member of Farah’s provincial council, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

Local sources in the southwestern province of Farah also confirmed to Al Jazeera that the group has taken over the province’s eponymous capital city.

Farah is now the second provincial city in the southwest of Afghanistan that the group has taken. On Friday, the Taliban captured neighbouring Nimruz province.

The capture of Farah also provides another border crossing into Iran for the group.

The Taliban have now captured five out of 34 provincial capitals in the country in less than a week.

The group is also closing in on the city of Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital of northern Balkh province.

They are also now battling the Western-backed government for control of several others, including Lashkar Gah in Helmand, and Kandahar and Farah in provinces of the same names.

The Taliban had already gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign troops.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reporting from Kabul said that according to a report by the EU, there have been 400,000 people internally displaced in Afghanistan in recent months.

“Quite a few of them are coming here to the relative safety of capital [Kabul], but putting a large strain on resources here,” McBride said.

“The Red Cross is is saying that in its clinics in the past 10 days, they have been treating more than 4,000 people, civilians caught up in this conflict.”

Ali M Latifi contributed to this report from Kabul, Afghanistan.