Infographic: Taliban captures seven Afghan provincial capitals

Taliban seizes control of seven provincial capital cities in five days in a lightning offensive across Afghanistan.

The Taliban has captured seven provincial capitals in Afghanistan in five days.

The fighting rages on in the north, with the cities of Sar-e-Pol, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan, and Farah succumbing to Taliban control.

The city of Sar-e-Pol has a population of about 162,000, and it borders Sheberghan, which the Taliban captured on the same day.

Zaranj – a remote city of more than 63,000 inhabitants – fell to Taliban control in the southern province of Nimruz.

Nimruz borders Iran and Pakistan and is home to large licit and illicit trades. The takeover of Nimruz would offer the Taliban another possible revenue source from customs.

The Taliban had already gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign forces.