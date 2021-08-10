Live
News

Haiti chooses judge to probe President Jovenel Moise’s killing

Judge Mathieu Chanlatte chosen for the job after weeks of struggle following the July 7 assassination.

A man touches a portrait of Moise outside a cathedral where a memorial service for him took place in Cap-Haitien, Haiti on July 22 [File: Matias Delacroix/AP]
A man touches a portrait of Moise outside a cathedral where a memorial service for him took place in Cap-Haitien, Haiti on July 22 [File: Matias Delacroix/AP]
10 Aug 2021

After weeks of struggling to fill the job, a judge has been named to lead the probe into the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, a senior magistrate has announced.

The dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, Bernard Saint-Vil, said that Judge Mathieu Chanlatte had been chosen for the job.

Chanlatte “will not be intimidated,” said Jean Wilner Morin, president of the National Association of Haitian Magistrates.

“It is an investigation that will take time. We also hope that the authorities will put all the necessary resources at the disposal of magistrate Chanlatte and will also ensure his safety,” Morin said.

A hit team burst into the presidential residence on July 7 and shot Moise dead. His wife Martine was wounded but survived.

Human rights defender Pierre Esperance said he hoped Chanlatte would treat the case “with the law as a compass, without falling into political persecution.”

Minister of Justice and Public Security Rockefeller Vincent said his ministry would take all measures necessary to guarantee the safety of judges as well as courtroom evidence.

Police say they have arrested 44 people in connection with the killing, including 12 Haitian police officers, 18 Colombians who were allegedly part of the commando team, and two Americans of Haitian descent.

The head of Moise’s security detail is among those detained in connection with the plot allegedly organised by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.

Moise had been ruling the impoverished and disaster-plagued nation by decree as gang violence spiked and coronavirus spread.

Police have issued wanted-persons notices for several other people, including a judge from Haiti’s highest court, a former senator and a businessman.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

North Korea says South, US should ‘pay’ for military drills

Kim warned that North Korea will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Photos: How Egypt papyrus makers are keeping the tradition alive

Farmer and painter Said Tarakhan, 60, draws on papyrus at his home in the village of al-Qaramous in Sharqiyah province, in Egypt&#39;s fertile Nile Delta region. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

At least seven killed, two injured in Algeria forest fires

Some fires erupted near houses, forcing inhabitants to flee [Screengrab/ Social media]

Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan tensions

South Sudan&#39;s five-year civil war between forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar and his old foe President Salva Kiir killed nearly 400,000 people [File: Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Most Read

Anti-Muslim slogans raised in Indian capital, suspects in custody

Indian security personnel stand guard near Jantar Mantar observatory in New Delhi [File: EPA]

US envoy heads to Qatar to press Taliban for end to offensive

The Biden administration is determined to stick to its plan to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of August despite the Taliban&#39;s rapid strategic gains [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Investigation reveals how football can be used to launder money

OPINION

Who is to blame for Messi’s exit from Barcelona?

Lionel Messi announced he was leaving FC Barcelona on August 8, 2021 [File: Reuters/Albert Gea]