Live
News|Rohingya

Bangladesh begins COVID vaccination drive for Rohingya refugees

Officials say more than 65,000 of the nearly 900,000 refugees will be vaccinated in the first round of the campaign.

Rohingya refugees look at flood water at a refugee camp in Kutupalong [Shafiqur Rahman/AP]
Rohingya refugees look at flood water at a refugee camp in Kutupalong [Shafiqur Rahman/AP]
10 Aug 2021

The government of Bangladesh and aid agencies have started vaccinating Rohingya refugees against coronavirus as a surge in cases raises health concerns in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than one million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering.

The highly transmissible Delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, with about 20,000 infections and 200 deaths recorded so far in Cox’s Bazar district, the southern region bordering Myanmar where the 34 refugee camps are located.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies  said a national positivity rate of about 30 percent indicates the spread of COVID-19 is much higher, especially given the sheer number of people living in these camps.

Vaccines in 34 camps

The government’s Civil Surgeon’s office in Cox’s Bazar and aid agencies began the vaccination campaign on Tuesday across 34 camps alongside Bangladesh’s national vaccination effort.

About 500 Bangladesh Red Crescent staff and volunteers joined the health workers for the campaign in collaboration with the UN refugee agency, according to a statement from the international body.

Rohingya community leaders, front line healthcare volunteers in the camps, and Rohingya older than 55 are in the first group to be vaccinated.

More than 65,000 of the nearly 900,000 refugees will be vaccinated in the first cohort, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in an email to The Associated Press news agency.

Bangladesh has reported more than 1.3 million infections, including 22,897 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017 as a harsh military crackdown was waged against the ethnic group following an attack by rebels.

Other Rohingya have lived in refugee camps in Bangladesh following earlier waves of persecution.

The 2017 crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed as ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the United Nations.

While Bangladesh and Myanmar have sought to arrange repatriations, the Rohingya are too fearful to return home.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Haiti chooses judge to probe President Jovenel Moise’s killing

A man touches a portrait of Moise outside a cathedral where a memorial service for him took place in Cap-Haitien, Haiti on July 22 [File: Matias Delacroix/AP]

Photos: How Egypt papyrus makers are keeping the tradition alive

Farmer and painter Said Tarakhan, 60, draws on papyrus at his home in the village of al-Qaramous in Sharqiyah province, in Egypt&#39;s fertile Nile Delta region. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

At least seven killed, two injured in Algeria forest fires

Some fires erupted near houses, forcing inhabitants to flee [Screengrab/ Social media]

Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan tensions

South Sudan&#39;s five-year civil war between forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar and his old foe President Salva Kiir killed nearly 400,000 people [File: Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Most Read

Anti-Muslim slogans raised in Indian capital, suspects in custody

Indian security personnel stand guard near Jantar Mantar observatory in New Delhi [File: EPA]

US envoy heads to Qatar to press Taliban for end to offensive

The Biden administration is determined to stick to its plan to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of August despite the Taliban&#39;s rapid strategic gains [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Investigation reveals how football can be used to launder money

OPINION

Who is to blame for Messi’s exit from Barcelona?

Lionel Messi announced he was leaving FC Barcelona on August 8, 2021 [File: Reuters/Albert Gea]