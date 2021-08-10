Live
News|Climate Change

At least seven killed, two injured in Algeria forest fires

Firefighters and helicopters are trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in Tizi Ouzou province.

Some fires erupted near houses, forcing inhabitants to flee [Screengrab/ Social media]
Some fires erupted near houses, forcing inhabitants to flee [Screengrab/ Social media]
10 Aug 2021

At least seven people have been killed in Algeria as forest fires spread in the North African country, the civil defence authority said on Tuesday.

Two people were seriously injured, it added.

State radio reported that some houses were completely destroyed, and al-Bilad newspaper reported that schools in Tizi Ouzou province were receiving citizens displaced by the fires.

Tizi Ouzou province is located around 150 kilometres east of the capital Algiers.

Al-Bilad reported that civilians have volunteered to help civil defence teams, who have been working on putting out fires since Monday.

At least 19 fires broke out in 14 provinces across the country.

Enormous wildfires have continued to rage across parts of Europe and the United States in recent weeks.

In Greece, firefighters battled the flames for days, with thousands of people being forced to evacuate. The blazes, which began last week, were triggered by the country’s worst heatwave in more than 30 years.

Rain brought relief to some parts of Turkey, as more than 5,000 firefighters fought blazes for the 11th day in a row.

More than 250 fires were burning in Russia, with the northeastern region of Siberia most impacted by the flames.

Meanwhile, flames have ravaged northern parts of the US state of California, with authorities saying on Saturday that eight people are missing.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Haiti chooses judge to probe President Jovenel Moise’s killing

A man touches a portrait of Moise outside a cathedral where a memorial service for him took place in Cap-Haitien, Haiti on July 22 [File: Matias Delacroix/AP]

Photos: How Egypt papyrus makers are keeping the tradition alive

Farmer and painter Said Tarakhan, 60, draws on papyrus at his home in the village of al-Qaramous in Sharqiyah province, in Egypt&#39;s fertile Nile Delta region. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan tensions

South Sudan&#39;s five-year civil war between forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar and his old foe President Salva Kiir killed nearly 400,000 people [File: Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

Virginia Giuffre sues Prince Andrew for alleged sex abuse

A new lawsuit directly confronts the UK&#39;s Prince Andrew over allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. [File: Chris Jackson/The Associated Press]
Most Read

Anti-Muslim slogans raised in Indian capital, suspects in custody

Indian security personnel stand guard near Jantar Mantar observatory in New Delhi [File: EPA]

US envoy heads to Qatar to press Taliban for end to offensive

The Biden administration is determined to stick to its plan to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of August despite the Taliban&#39;s rapid strategic gains [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Investigation reveals how football can be used to launder money

OPINION

Who is to blame for Messi’s exit from Barcelona?

Lionel Messi announced he was leaving FC Barcelona on August 8, 2021 [File: Reuters/Albert Gea]