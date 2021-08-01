Live
News

US urges Tunisia’s Saied to return swiftly to ‘democratic path’

In a phone call with Tunisian president, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan underscored the need for ‘rapidly forming a new government’, White House says.

Tunisian President Kais Saied invoked a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and poor governance [Tunisian presidency Facebook page/AFP]
Tunisian President Kais Saied invoked a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and poor governance [Tunisian presidency Facebook page/AFP]
1 Aug 2021

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has urged Tunisian President Kais Saied to outline a swift return to the “democratic path”, days after his shock seizure of governing powers, the White House said.

On July 25, Saied invoked a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and poor governance to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, freeze parliament for 30 days and seize executive control. The move plunged Tunisia into political turmoil and was initially denounced as a coup by the main parties, including the largest parliamentary political bloc, Ennahdha – an allegation that Saied denied.

In an hour-long call on Saturday, Sullivan underscored to Saied the need for “rapidly forming a new government, led by a capable prime minister to stabilise Tunisia’s economy and confront the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the timely return of the elected parliament”, the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

Sullivan noted support for “Tunisian democracy based on fundamental rights, strong institutions and a commitment to the rule of law”, according to the statement.

There was no immediate statement by the Tunisian presidency following the call.

The turmoil in a country also beset by surging COVID-19 infections and a crippling economic crisis – marked by soaring inflation and high unemployment – has unnerved allies in Europe and the US. But a number of regional countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have affirmed their confidence in and support for Tunisia’s leadership.

On Friday, Tunisian authorities jailed an opposition lawmaker and briefly detained four members of Ennahdha, local media reported. The Ennahdha members were brought before investigating magistrates and accused of trying to incite violence outside the parliament building after Saied’s announcement last week, according to party official Riadh Chaidi.

The four were questioned but later released for lack of proof of violence, Chaidi told The Associated Press news agency.

Ennahdha has been a major player in Tunisian legislative elections since the country’s 2011 revolution, which inspired the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

Another four MPs had also been detained earlier on Friday, and a judge was placed under house arrest.

Saied, who has accused 460 businessmen of owing 13.5 billion dinars ($4.9bn ) to the state, pledged he would “not turn into a dictator” following the arrests.

“I know the constitutional texts very well, respect them and taught them and after all this time I will not turn into a dictator as some have said,” the presidency quoted the former law professor as saying.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

New Zealand apologizes for historic raids on Pacific people

Ardern, centre right, takes part in a ceremony in Auckland to formally apologise for the Dawn Raids [Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP]

Kandahar airport hit by rocket fire as Afghanistan fighting rages

Flights out of Kandahar were halted after three rockets struck the airport [File: Javed Tanveer/AFP]

Six civilians killed, several wounded in CAR rebel attack

The UN MINUSCA mission has about 12,000 troops in the CAR [File: Florent Vergnes/AFP]

In Pictures: Turkish wildfires leave charred home and ashes

The extent of the destruction will become clear once the wildfires are extinguished. [Ilyas Akengin/AFP]
Most Read

‘They are a failed coup and a failed regime’

Opposition to the coup continues with the military unable to consolidate its power [File: Stringer/ AFP]

‘We’ll stay here and die’: War-weary Afghans resigned to fate

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defence and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

How Netanyahu plans to bring down Israel’s new government

Netanyahu failed to form a government after Israel’s March 23 election, its fourth in two years [File: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]

Turkey declares ‘disaster areas’ as wildfire death toll rises

A woman tries to stop an advancing wildfire in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021 [AP]