Live
News|Crypto

Israel says it is targeting Hamas’s cryptocurrency accounts

Israel says it ‘uncovered a web of electronic wallets’ used by Hamas to raise funds using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Israel said Hamas has been waging an online campaign to raise donations for its military wing [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
Israel said Hamas has been waging an online campaign to raise donations for its military wing [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
9 Jul 2021

Israel has said it will begin seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas group to raise money for its armed wing.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered security forces on Thursday to seize the accounts after a joint operation, the ministry said, “uncovered a web of electronic wallets” used by Hamas to raise funds using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

It added that Hamas has been waging an online campaign to raise donations for its military wing, efforts that accelerated after the 11-day war in Gaza in May this year.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are favoured for illicit transactions because they are perceived as hard to trace.

“The intelligence, technological and legal tools that enable us to get our hands on terrorists’ money around the world constitute an operational breakthrough,” Gantz was quoted as saying.

Hamas was democratically elected in 2006 and seized control of the Gaza Strip a year later from rival Palestinian party Fatah after the latter attempted a preemptive coup.

Since then, Israel has waged four major offensives on the besieged enclave, killing thousands of civilians. The latest one took place in May, killing 260 Palestinians, including at least 66 children. On the Israeli side, 13 people were killed, including two children.

A shaky ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, has been violated several times over the past month, with Israeli fighter jets targeting several areas it says belongs to Hamas military sites.

US seized hundreds of crypto accounts

Last year, the US justice department said it had seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that armed groups, including al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS), relied on to finance their organisations and violent plots.

The department said it had confiscated about $2m, in addition to more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites and four Facebook pages related to the schemes.

One prong of the US investigation targeted the military wing of Hamas. Law enforcement officials seized more than 150 cryptocurrency accounts that they say laundered funds to and from accounts operated by the group.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Fire at Bangladesh factory kills three, wounds dozens

Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Taliban captures key Afghan border crossing with Iran: Officials

Afghan National Army soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan [Parwiz/Reuters]

South Sudan’s decade of independence: A timeline

South Sudan marks 10 years of independence on July 9 [File: Reuters]

Two Indian soldiers among several killed in Kashmir gunbattles

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a lockdown in Srinagar [File: Farooq Khan/EPA]
Most Read

Haiti police blame US, Colombian suspects in president’s slaying

Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Moise, who was shot dead early on Wednesday at his home in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince [Estailove St-Val/Reuters]

South Sudan celebrates 10 years of independence – but few rejoice

More than eight million people are reliant on aid, according to the UN, while tens of thousands of people still shelter in IDP camps across the country [File: Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP]

Ethiopia’s massive Nile dam explained

Water flows through Ethiopia&#39;s Grand Renaissance Dam as it undergoes construction on the river Nile [File: Reuters]

‘Playing with fire’: Analysts warn of escalating war in Iraq

Smoke rises from a destroyed vehicle after rockets were fired on July 7 at an air base hosting American troops in western Anbar governate [Joint Operations Command via AFP]