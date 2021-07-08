Live
News|Uighur

UK government urged to hold China ‘to account’ over Uighurs

British lawmakers from across the political spectrum call on PM for a partial Winter Olympics boycott and cotton trade ban.

A child looks out from a door as a Uighur woman walks by in a residential area in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region [File: Michael Martina/Reuters]
A child looks out from a door as a Uighur woman walks by in a residential area in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region [File: Michael Martina/Reuters]
8 Jul 2021

A group of influential British lawmakers have urged the government to take tougher action against China over its treatment of minority groups, including a partial Winter Olympics boycott and cotton trade ban.

In a report following a months-long inquiry, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee recommended exploring the feasibility of an International Criminal Court probe into the alleged crimes against Uighur Muslims and others in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The cross-party committee, led by Conservative politician Tom Tugendhat, said in a report that the “atrocities” being committed in Xinjiang “represent an international crisis of profound urgency, making it unconscionable for any civilised government to look the other way”.

It called on the government to accept MPs’ view – expressed in a symbolic April vote – that minority groups there are suffering genocide and crimes against humanity, and take stronger action “to bring these crimes to an end”.

The cross-party group wants Britain to use every diplomatic lever to pressure Beijing to allow international observers – in particular the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights – access to Xinjiang.

It also backs a fast-track asylum process for those fleeing persecution in the region, forming a coalition of “sanctuary states” with Western allies.

“It’s time for big boy politics,” said committee member Alicia Kearns, also a Conservative. “We are the mother of all parliaments. If we are not willing to speak up for those who others seek to silence, then what parliament’s going to do it?”

Rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been detained in camps in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

Beijing has denied all allegations of abuses and has insisted its policies in Xinjiang are necessary to counter violent “extremism”.

‘Nesting the dragon’

In their 37-page report – Never Again: The UK’s Responsibility to Act on Atrocities in Xinjiang and Beyond – the British MPs argued the “truly horrifying” crimes taking place are “an international call to action”.

Among the recommended responses, it urges Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to ensure that Beijing “faces consequences” when it hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The committee wants ministers and dignitaries to skip the opening and closing ceremonies, discourage British businesses from sponsoring or advertising at the event, and encourage fans and tourists to stay away.

On Wednesday, Johnson indicated that he was not minded to boycott the Games, telling lawmakers that he is “instinctively” against sporting boycotts.

“This country has led the world in condemning human rights abuses in Xinjiang and in putting sanctions on those responsible, in holding companies to account that import goods made with forced labour in Xinjiang,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the report urges the government to explore a ban on the import of all cotton products linked to Xinjiang, which supplies the vast majority of China’s cotton.

More than 570,000 people are estimated to have been obliged to pick cotton in the Xinjiang region.

It also wants surveillance companies such as Hikvision – which provide surveillance equipment to the detention camps there – to be forbidden from operating in Britain.

The United States, which has accused Beijing of genocide in Xinjiang, has already imposed various trade sanctions targeting producers and users of cotton as well as tomato products and hair products such as weaves originating from the region.

Last month it also banned imports of solar panel materials from a Chinese company and placing restrictions on four others for alleged use of forced labour in Xinjiang.

“We still have time to make these choices, and if we choose not to, what we’re doing is nesting the dragon deeper and deeper into our national life,” committee chair Tugendhat said.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

What you should know about China’s minority Uighurs

The Uighurs have been practising Islam for centuries, tracing their religious influence to the Karakhanid, a Turkic fiefdom that ruled Central Asia from the 9th to the 13th century [File: Frederic J Brown/AFP]

South Sudan celebrates 10 years of independence – but few rejoice

More than eight million people are reliant on aid, according to the UN, while tens of thousands of people still shelter in IDP camps across the country [File: Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP]

Afghan gov’t delegation meets Taliban in Iran

Iran&#39;s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, centre, talks to delegations of Afghanistan government, left, and Taliban at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran [Iranian Foreign Ministry Office handout/EPA]

Telenor signals Myanmar exit, as UN calls for urgent action

People in Myanmar continue to protest against the coup. The military has killed nearly 900 people since seizing power from the elected government on February 1 [Stringer/AFP]
Most Read

Haiti police kill four suspects linked to Moise assassination

Police stand near a mural featuring Haitian President Jovenel Moise, near the leader’s residence where he was killed by gunmen in the early morning hours in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 [Joseph Odelyn/AP]

Japan declares COVID emergency in Tokyo, mulls fan-free Olympics

The Olympics, opening on July 23 and running until August 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures [Kim Kyung-Hoon/ Reuters]

Fire erupts on ship at Dubai port after explosion that rocks city

Plumes of smoke rise from a container ship anchored in Dubai&#39;s Jebel Ali port as emergency services try to contain the fire, in Dubai, UAE [Handout via Reuters]

Jacob Zuma turns himself in to South African police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself into police to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, his foundation said [File: Yeshiel Panchia/EPA]