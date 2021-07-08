Live
News|Politics

Malaysia party withdraws support for Muhyiddin amid COVID surge

Despite ‘Emergency’ declared in January, coronavirus cases have soared and anger at the government is growing.

COVID-19 continues to rage in Malaysia despite a series of lockdowns this year and anger at the government is growing [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
COVID-19 continues to rage in Malaysia despite a series of lockdowns this year and anger at the government is growing [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
8 Jul 2021

Malaysia’s biggest political party announced early on Thursday it was withdrawing its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and called on him to resign, underlining the political instability plaguing the country as it struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus.

Politics have been in flux since a power grab within the then-governing coalition led to its collapse at the end of February last year. Muhyiddin emerged as prime minister after convincing the king he had sufficient support in Parliament, but has been under pressure ever since.

The escalating COVID-19 crisis has added to the government’s woes, with much of the country, including the capital Kuala Lumpur and its richest state, Selangor, in lockdown, and hospitals at or near capacity.

Zahid Hamidi, the president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said the party had decided to withdraw its backing for the prime minister because of its failure to tackle the pandemic.

His comments came just hours after Muhyiddin had promoted two UMNO leaders to top positions. UMNO is the largest component party in the governing coalition and dominated Malaysian politics for years before it lost power for the first time in May 2018. Wednesday’s promotions gave the party the previously unfilled post of deputy prime minister in addition to the senior cabinet posts it already holds.

Food banks have been set to t help those struggling from the effect of prolonged lockdowns that have affected people’s ability to work [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
Political analysts said UMNO’s move is unlikely to lead to the collapse of Muhyiddin’s government because it is not clear whether a stronger coalition can be formed to replace it. UMNO has said previously it will not cooperate with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim or the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“As the country cannot go without a government and cannot have an election now, allowing Muhyiddin to stay in power as a minority government is the most reasonable solution,” said political analyst Wong Chin Huat. “But Muhyiddin must behave as one, not acting as if he still has a majority.”

Parliament was suspended in January after Muhyiddin declared an “Emergency“, citing the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed the government to rule by executive order.

Calls have been growing for Parliament to resume and it is now scheduled to sit for a few days from July 26.

The “Emergency” order is due to end on August 1.

Malaysia reported 91 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday with 10 people ‘brought in dead’ to hospital. The country’s total death toll now stands at 5,768 with 40 percent of those deaths taking place in the last 30 days.

The government has come under fire on a host of fronts including the pace of the vaccine rollout, its COVID-19 testing strategy, and lack of support for people who have lost their income as a result of successive lockdowns.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Jacob Zuma turns himself in to South African police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself into police to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, his foundation said [File: Emmanuel Croset/AFP]

Fire erupts on ship at Dubai port after explosion that rocks city

Plumes of smoke rise from a container ship anchored in Dubai&#39;s Jebel Ali port as emergency services try to contain the fire, in Dubai, UAE [WAM/Handout via Reuters]

England edge out Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

England&#39;s players celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final [Paul ELLIS/ Pool via AFP]

10 more bodies found in Miami condo rubble bringing toll to 46

Though local officials say they have not given up hope of finding survivors, no one has been discovered alive in the rubble since the first few hours after the building came down [Marco Bello/Reuters]
Most Read

England vs Denmark: Euro 2020 second semi-final

England players celebrate the goal by England&#39;s forward Harry Kane [AFP]

Ethiopia resumes filling mega-dam, infuriating Egypt

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [Reuters]

Jovenel Moise: Haiti’s president assassinated at age 53

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, 53, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday at his private home in the capital, Port-au-Prince [File: Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Photo]

Saudi-UAE rivalry takes shape amid OPEC spat and competing hubs

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which relies on unanimous decision-making, saw a Saudi Arabia-backed plan to unwind output cuts unravel Monday when the United Arab Emirates demanded that its own production quota be revised upward [File: Bloomberg]