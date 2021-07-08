Afghan gov’t delegation meets Taliban in Iran

Tehran hosts the first significant peace talks in months in a previously unannounced meeting that comes as US forces leave.

An Afghan government delegation has met Taliban representatives in Tehran, the Iranian foreign ministry says, as the armed group makes significant advances amid a pullout of US troops.

The high-level peace talks between the warring Afghan sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic impasse and escalating violence.

Even as officials faced each other across the vast tables in Tehran and Iran’s top diplomat pledged to end the crisis, fighting surged in Afghanistan’s western Badghis province.

Opening the talks on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the departure of its US foe from its eastern borders but warned: “Today, the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country.”

Honored to be host of cordial & substantive dialog between senior Afghan reps. As foreign forces leave Afghanistan, no impediment remains for Afghans of all political stripes to chart a peaceful & prosperous future for the next generation. Iran stands with our Afghan brethren. pic.twitter.com/nABlJfdXaP — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 7, 2021

Deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai headed the Taliban delegation, while former Vice President Younus Qanooni represented the government, the Iranian ministry said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed Stanikzai’s visit to Tehran to “discuss issues of mutual interest”.

But he made no reference to any Afghan government delegation, saying only that Stanikzai was holding talks with “some Afghan personalities”.

“They will discuss and exchange opinions on the current situation of the country and finding a solution through talks,” Mujahid added.

This combination of pictures shows Taliban deputy negotiator Abbas Stanikzai, left, and Afghanitan’s former Vice President Younus Qanooni [File: Karim Jaafar and Shah Marai/AFP] In his opening remarks, the Iranian foreign minister hailed the “defeat” of US troops after 20 years of war that had caused “extensive damage” but warned of the “unfavourable results of continuing the conflict”.

Iran and Afghanistan share deep cultural ties and a 945km (587 miles) border. Iran hosts several million Afghan refugees and migrant workers and is deeply concerned about the intensifying turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Amid the spectre of another civil war in Afghanistan, fears have grown in Iran over a new wave of Afghans seeking refuge in the country, which is already struggling to stem worsening poverty under tough US sanctions.

Zarif appealed to the warring parties in Afghanistan to return to the negotiating table, calling “commitment to political solutions the best choice for Afghanistan’s leaders and political movements”.

“We are proud to have stood alongside our noble Afghan brothers and sisters during the jihad against the foreign occupiers,” he added, in a video excerpt of his speech released by the ministry.

The US, which has tense relations with Iran but briefly worked with Tehran on Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks, was circumspect about the talks.

Afghanistan’s neighbours “have a stake in Afghanistan’s future” and can help “promote the cause of peace”, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington, DC.

“Afghanistan’s neighbours need to play a constructive role. What Iran is trying to do, or is in the process of trying to do by hosting this meeting, may well be constructive. I think the jury is still out,” Price said.

On Tuesday, Afghan authorities pledged to retake all the districts lost to the Taliban as the pullout of US forces neared completion.

Hundreds of commandos were deployed to counter the Taliban’s blistering offensive in the north, a day after more than 1,000 government soldiers fled into neighbouring Tajikistan.

But on Wednesday, the Taliban attacked the Badghis provincial capital Qalat-i-Naw, the first regional seat they have entered since the launch of their latest offensive, local officials said.

The group already controls all of the surrounding countryside in the western province.

The US Central Command meanwhile announced that the American withdrawal from the country, ordered in April by President Joe Biden, was now more than 90 percent complete, underscoring that Afghan forces are increasingly on their own in the battle with the Taliban.

Thank President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for his gracious welcome. Handed over a personal message from PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments for India. Deeply value his strong commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties and expand cooperation on regional and global issues. pic.twitter.com/Ef7iEutkZi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 7, 2021

Zarif also received India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar later in the day, with the two discussing the Afghan talks and other issues, according to Iran’s foreign ministry.

Jaishankar met Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi next and conveyed a message of congratulations from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state TV said.