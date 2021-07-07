Live
News|Occupied West Bank

Palestinian community in West Bank demolished for sixth time

Israeli forces have destroyed homes and farming equipment in Humsa al-Baqai’a in the occupied Jordan Valley.

A woman holds her child while leaving a tent as Israeli forces demolish the Bedouin village of Khirbet Humsah, near Tubas city in the Jordan Valley, in February [File: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
A woman holds her child while leaving a tent as Israeli forces demolish the Bedouin village of Khirbet Humsah, near Tubas city in the Jordan Valley, in February [File: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
7 Jul 2021

Israeli forces have demolished the Palestinian Bedouin community of Humsa al-Baqai’a in the Jordan Valley, including structures that were provided by the international community.

At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the European Union that is assisting the residents.

The demolitions left the villagers, who earn their livelihood primarily by herding some 4,000 sheep, homeless again. The EU in the past has helped residents rebuild after previous demolitions.

Under the Oslo Accords, the Jordan Valley, which makes up 60 percent of the occupied West Bank, is classified as Area C – meaning it is under full Israeli military and civil control.

It was the sixth time the hamlet has been demolished since November 2020, when – according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) – 83 structures were destroyed in the largest single demolition incident recorded in recent years.

Some of the makeshift homes and farm facilities were provided by the European Union. Humsa al-Baqai’a has received material assistance from the West Bank Protection Consortium, formed to prevent the forcible transfer of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Holt said the families refused to leave the area.

“We understand what happened this morning is that the Israeli military entered the community at around 9am and they demolished everything in the community, including eight residential structures, shelters for animals, as well as agricultural structures,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Israeli forces tried to forcibly transfer the families, which is illegal because this is occupied territory and the families have refused to leave… It’s a very serious escalation.”

An Israeli security official said the government has carried out months of discussions with residents and offered an alternative site nearby. The official, who was not authorised to speak publicly, told The Associated Press the offer for the new location stands.

Under international law, an occupying power is strictly prohibited from transferring members of the occupied population from their existing communities against their will.

Last February, Israeli forces also confiscated the hamlet’s water tanks, after carrying out demolitions on two previous occasions during the same month, leaving the community with no drinking water or water for their livestock.

The families in Humsa al-Baqai’a currently have no shelter from the scorching 39-degree-Celsius (102-Fahrenheit) heat in the Jordan Valley.

The village is one of 38 Bedouin areas partially or completely located within a field that Israel declared a military test-firing site.

According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the designated “firing zones” constitute nearly 30 percent of Area C where 6,200 Bedouin people live.

These communities are some of the most vulnerable in the occupied West Bank, with limited access to basic services such as water, sanitation, electricity, education and health services.

Palestinian homes in the Jordan Valley are subjected to demolitions by Israeli authorities who claim they were built without permits.

The area of the Palestinian Jordan Valley covers about 395,368 acres (160,000 hectares) with about 13,000 Israeli settlers living across 38 settlements. Meanwhile, about 65,000 Palestinians live in 34 communities.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Oil prices stay volatile amid ongoing OPEC+ clash over output

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, have returned some of the production taken offline at the height of the pandemic, but they are struggling to agree on a way forward [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Daniel Ortega cracks down on his opposition in Nicaragua

A woman walks by a mural depicting Nicaragua&#39;s President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua June 21, 2021. [REUTERS] (Reuters)

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack: Live

Moïse, who was 53, had ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections [File: Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Photo]

Space eye: Hubble trouble continues as Webb telescope moves ahead

The James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in November, is expected to expand upon Hubble Telescope&#39;s 31-year legacy by peering even further into the universe than Hubble ever could. [File: Desiree Stover/NASA via AP]
Most Read

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated in attack on home

Moïse had faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017 [File: Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]

Ethiopia resumes filling mega-dam, infuriating Egypt

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [Reuters]

France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen over anti-Islam videos

The teen at the centre of the case, Mila, began posting videos on social media harshly criticising Islam and the Quran in 2020 [Bertrand Guay/AFP]

Saudi Arabia supports Egypt, Sudan ‘water rights’ in dam dispute

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]