Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: Interim PM

Unidentified individuals attacked private residence of President Moise overnight and shot him dead, interim PM says.

Moise has faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017 [File: Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters[
Moise has faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017 [File: Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters[
7 Jul 2021
|
Updated
9 minutes ago

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been assassinated at his home, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

A group of unidentified individuals attacked the private resident of Moise overnight on Wednesday and shot him dead, Joseph said.

The first lady was hospitalised in the attack.

Moise had been ruling Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed and following disputes on when his own term ended.

Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

“All measures are being taken to guarantee the continuity of the state and to protect the nation,” Joseph said. Gunshots could be heard throughout the capital.

The attack occurred amid a rising wave of politically linked violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation. With Haiti politically divided, and facing a growing humanitarian crisis and shortages of food, there are fears of widespread disorder.

Port-au-Prince had been suffering an increase in violence as gangs battle one another and police for control of the streets.

That violence was fuelled by an increase in poverty and political instability.

Moise has faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017, with the opposition accusing him this year of seeking to install a dictatorship by overstaying his mandate and becoming more authoritarian – charges he denied.

More to follow..

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Taliban attacks capital of northwest Afghan province of Badghis

Negotiations between Afghan government and Taliban representatives in Qatar have failed to make substantive progress in recent months [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]

Russia recovers bodies of nine plane crash victims

The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop plane disappeared while flying from Kamchatka&#39;s main city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the coastal town of Palana on Tuesday [Russia&#39;s Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

Dilip Kumar: Indians, Pakistanis pay tributes to Bollywood icon

Dilip Kumar hugs Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at an awards ceremony in Singapore in 2004 [File: Ahmad Masood AM/Reuters]

England, Denmark vie for a place in the Euro 2020 final

England&#39;s Ben White, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Reece James during training before the semi-final [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi Arabia supports Egypt, Sudan ‘water rights’ in dam dispute

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Ethiopia resumes filling mega-dam, infuriating Egypt

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [Reuters]

Abandoned: The seafarers stuck at sea for two years

Protests signs are seen onboard the Ula ship which was left abandoned by its owner [Al Jazeera]

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy King’, dies aged 98

Dilip Kumar receiving the lifetime achievement award from India&#39;s former President Pratibha Patil, not in the picture, during the 54th national film awards ceremony in New Delhi [Gurinder Osan/AP Photo]