Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Dilip Kumar, one of Indian cinema’s most popular actors, has died. He was 98.

Kumar, whose real name was Yusuf Khan, died in the western city of Mumbai early on Wednesday morning, his family said.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui posted on Kumar’s official Twitter.

The veteran actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu, a former Bollywood actress.

Kumar starred in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and successful films, including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Madhumati.

