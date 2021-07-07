Live
Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Kumar, whose real name was Yusuf Khan, died in the western city of Mumbai, Indian media reports said.

Dilip Kumar receiving the lifetime achievement award from India's former President Pratibha Patil, not in the picture, during the 54th national film awards ceremony in New Delhi [File: B Mathur/Reuters]
7 Jul 2021

Dilip Kumar, one of Indian cinema’s most popular actors, has died. He was 98.

Kumar, whose real name was Yusuf Khan, died in the western city of Mumbai early on Wednesday morning, his family said.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui posted on Kumar’s official Twitter.

The veteran actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu, a former Bollywood actress.

Kumar starred in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and successful films, including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Madhumati.

More details to follow.

 

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
