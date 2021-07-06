Live
Live updates
News|Aviation

Passenger plane missing in Russia’s far east: Live updates

Search and rescue efforts under way in Kamchatka peninsula for plane with 28 people on board, local officials say.

The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana when it lost contact with air traffic control, Russia's emergencies ministry said [Russia's Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters]
6 Jul 2021

A passenger plane carrying 28 people has gone missing in the Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, according to local media reports.

The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a town in northern Kamchatka, when it lost contact with air traffic control, Russia’s emergencies ministry said.

There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, according to the ministry.

Valentina Glazova, a spokeswoman for the local transport prosecutor’s office, told the AFP news agency that “search and rescue efforts” were under way.

“All that is known at this time, what has been possible to establish, is that communication with the plane was interrupted and it did not land,” she said.

Here are the latest updates:

Plane crashed into sea: Report

Russia’s RIA news agency reported that the plane had crashed into the sea off the Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land.

Several ships were en route to the crash site, RIA cited emergency services as saying.

Local official among the missing

The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among the 22 passengers on board the plane, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted local authorities as saying.

Other reports citing local authorities said most passengers were from Palana – which has a population of about 3,000 people – including three other local government officials.

Source: News Agencies

