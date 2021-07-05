Live
Blast at Thai factory kills one, mass evacuation underway

Thousands evacuated as firefighters battle blazes for hours after an explosion at a plastics manufacturing factory.

A Buddha statue is seen as smoke billows from an explosion and fire at a plastics factory in Bangkok on July 5, 2021 [Lillian Suwanrumpha/ AFP]
5 Jul 2021

A massive explosion and a fire at a factory on the outskirts of the Thai capital has killed at least one person and wounded 29 others, according to officials.

The blast occurred at around 3 am on Monday (20:00 GMT Sunday) at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory just outside Bangkok near the city’s main Suvarnabhumi international airport.

It could be heard for kilometers and surveillance footage from a nearby house captured the bright flash and boom, followed by the damage to the home and the one next door from the shockwaves.

“At first it felt like lightning. After that, I heard something drop loudly, and for a while the house started shaking like there was an earthquake,” said Baitong Nisarat, a resident.

Local disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged and the blazes were still being fought ten hours after the explosion.

Firefighters could be seen in photos from Thai media climbing through twisted steel wreckage of the Ming Dih complex’s warehouses to get their hoses close enough to the flames as they fought to control the blaze.

The charred body of the only fatality identified so far – a male volunteer rescue worker – lay face down among the wreckage.

Other photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets, with black smoke billowing over the area even hours later.

The cause of the blast had yet to be determined.

Volunteer rescue worker Anyawut Phoampai told Thailand public tv station TPBS that early attempts to find people possibly still in the factory were hampered by the time it took to bring the fire under control.

“The flames are quite high so it takes quite an effort,” he said as the rescue effort was underway.

“Rescuers also are spreading out because we receive calls for people who have injuries from the explosion from the extended area, one or two streets away from here. There are reports of falling debris, injuries from debris impacts on peoples heads,” he added.

Residents in Samut Prakan province who live within a five-kilometre (3.1-mile) radius of the factory, owned by a Taiwanese company, were being evacuated amid concerns over poisonous fumes from burning chemicals and the possibility of additional detonations.

The factory, which makes expandable polystyrene foam, is located about 4.8 km (2.98 miles) from the Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The airport said flights and its operations were not impacted by the blast.

Source: News Agencies
