Live
News

Philippine scientists warn of another eruption at Taal Volcano

The highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide emission recorded at the volcano, which indicates possible eruption, officials said.

A phreatomagmatic eruption plume billows from Taal volcano on July 1 [Phivolcs via Reuters]
A phreatomagmatic eruption plume billows from Taal volcano on July 1 [Phivolcs via Reuters]
4 Jul 2021

Another eruption at the Philippines’ second-most active volcano can occur anytime soon amid “anomalously high” volcanic gas emissions, according to government scientists.

More than 3,000 residents from high-risk villages around Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 66km (41 miles) south of the capital Manila, have fled their homes since Thursday, when the volcano erupted, spewing a dark plume of volcanic gas and steam in the air.

Since then, several bursts of volcanic gas and steam have been generated by Taal.

On Sunday, “the highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide gas emission was recorded … at an average of 22,628 tonnes per day, the highest-ever recorded in Taal”, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The emissions were accompanied by 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency volcanic earthquakes “associated with magmatic degassing”, it added.

“These observations may indicate that an eruption similar to the July 1, 2021 event may occur anytime soon,” the institute said.

Phivolcs raised the alert at the volcano to level 3, which means that there was “ongoing magmatic extrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding explosions”.

Taal last erupted on January 12, 2020, displacing more than 376,000 people from surrounding towns.

At the time, 39 people, in evacuation centres, died due to illness and accidents caused by thick ashfall, according to the provincial government.

Taal has erupted 33 times since 1572.

The last eruption there in January 2020 shot ash 15km (9 miles) high and spewed red-hot lava, crushing scores of homes, killing livestock and sending more than 135,000 people into shelters.

Taal also has the distinction of being the only known volcano in the world within a lake on an island.

It is a popular tourist destination for its picturesque crater lake.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan as gov’t forces flee

Afghan security personnel patrol during fighting with Taliban in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan [File: Samiullah Quraishi/AP Photo]

Four killed in Cyprus as ‘most destructive’ forest fire rages

Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Ora village, Larnaca, Cyprus [Andrea Anastasiou via Reuters]

Israel carries out another air raid on besieged Gaza Strip

The latest attack comes weeks after the Israeli military launched an 11-day bombardment campaign on the already ravaged enclave [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

In Pictures: Nigerian families struggle as food prices soar

People buy and sell food at the Illaje market, in Bariga, Lagos. [Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP]
Most Read

Death toll in Philippines military plane crash rises to 29

Ninety-two people, most of them army personnel, were on board the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft when the accident happened [AP]

‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels

The defence ministry released photos of a rehearsal of the parade [Ukrainian defence ministry/AFP]

Three dead as Elsa batters Caribbean islands, heads for Cuba

Debris lies in front of a house which lost its roof and walls after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021 [Nigel Browne/Reuters]

Israel probes possible missile attack on cargo ship: Reports

The CSAV Tyndall ship enters Le Havre harbour, northern France, on May 9, 2019 [File: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP]