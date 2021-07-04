Live
BREAKING
News

Military plane transporting troops crashes in the Philippines

Survivors rescued and taken to hospital after the C-130 crashed on Jolo Island, army chief says.

4 Jul 2021

A military plane transporting troops has crashed in the southern Philippines after missing the runway during landing on Sunday, the military chief said.

General Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo Island, 1,000km (621 miles) south of the capital Manila.

“Responders are at the site now. We are praying we can save more lives,” Sobejana said.

“It’s very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway, and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

More to follow

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Japan town

Police officers conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, Japan July 4, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo [Kyodo/via Reuters]

Israel probes possible missile attack on cargo ship: Reports

The CSAV Tyndall ship enters Le Havre harbour, northern France, on May 9, 2019 [File: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP]

Russia’s COVID death toll hits record high for fifth day

Medical specialists wearing protective gear transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19 on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, July 2, 2021 [Tatyana Makeyeva/ Reuters]

Captain Kane powers England into Euro 2020 semi-finals

England&#39;s Harry Kane celebrates scoring the team&#39;s first goal against Ukraine on Saturday [Alberto Lingria/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels

The defence ministry released photos of a rehearsal of the parade [Ukrainian defence ministry/AFP]

Evacuations ordered as wildfires rip through Canada’s west coast

The Sparks Lake wildfire at Thompson-Nicola Regional District, British Columbia, Canada, on June 29 in this image obtained via social media [BC Wildfire Service via AFP]

South Africa’s top court agrees to hear Zuma challenge

Former South African President Jacob Zuma says he is the victim of a political witch hunt [File: Reuters]

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world