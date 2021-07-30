Live
News|Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces wound more than 250 Palestinian protesters

Palestinian Red Crescent says most injuries sustained in Beita village in the north of the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian protester injured during clashes with Israeli forces is carried into an ambulance, in the village of Beita, occupied West Bank [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A Palestinian protester injured during clashes with Israeli forces is carried into an ambulance, in the village of Beita, occupied West Bank [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
30 Jul 2021

About 270 Palestinian protesters have been injured, mostly by tear gas, in confrontations with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Most injuries were sustained in Beita village near Nablus in the north of the occupied West Bank where residents have held regular demonstrations since May, when Israeli settlers started to set up caravans and pave roads on a disputed hilltop.

The Red Crescent said most of those injured on Friday across the occupied West Bank needed treatment for tear gas inhalation, while seven Palestinians were injured by live fire and about 50 by rubber-coated bullets.

The Israeli army told AFP news agency a crowd of about 150 Palestinians in Beita threw rocks and burning tyres at soldiers, who responded “with riot dispersal means” and rounds of gunfire.

In the south of the territory, Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians in Beit Ummar mourning the death of Shawkat Khalid Awad, 20, who was killed by Israeli army gunfire Thursday at the funeral of a Palestinian boy.

Two Palestinians have been shot and fatally wounded by Israeli army gunfire in Beita over the past week.

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered earlier in the month in Beita, a hot spot in recent months, to protest the wildcat settlement of Evyatar, located nearby.

The protests resulted in 320 Palestinians being wounded in confrontations with Israeli forces, according to the Red Crescent.

All Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank are regarded as illegal by most of the international community.

Beita has been a flashpoint in recent months for protests against illegal Israeli settlements [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘Just say the election was corrupt,’ Trump told US Justice Dept

More evidence of US President Donald Trump&#39;s campaign to overturn the election emerged Friday [File: Michael Reynolds/EPA]

Canadian priest banned after downplaying residential school abuse

People from the Mosakahiken Cree Nation hug in front of a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada [File: Cole Burston/AFP]

What will Mexico’s referendum on corruption achieve?

In Mexico City&#39;s main square, the Zocalo, a woman pushes a stroller past a sign showing images of several Mexican former presidents and calling for citizens to participate in a referendum on whether ex-presidents should be tried for their alleged crimes during their time in office [File: Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

NGO rescues nearly 100 migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean

Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months with better weather [Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters]
Most Read

Rights groups call on Bahrain to release prominent hunger striker

Al-Singace, serving a life sentence over his involvement in a 2011 uprising, launched his hunger strike in response to &#39;degrading treatment&#39; [Twitter image/Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy]

Stone Age axe dating back 1.3 million years unearthed in Morocco

UN compound attacked as battle for Afghanistan’s Herat rages

Afghan forces have been deployed around Herat, but many residents are fleeing the city of some 600,000 people [File: Jalil Rezayee/EPA]

Two crew killed in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman