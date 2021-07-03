Live
BREAKING
News|Weather

20 reported missing after heavy rains trigger landslide in Japan

Landslide has swept away homes in the city of Atami in Shizuoka prefecture.

3 Jul 2021

At least 20 people have been reported missing on Saturday, after heavy rains hit Japan’s central city of Atami, triggering landslides, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

NHK quoted local officials as saying that the landslide swept away homes in the city in Shizuoka prefecture about 100km (62 miles) southwest of capital, Tokyo.

A video clip posted on social media showed the moment that raging water swept through Atami, destroying several homes along its path as several frightened onlookers ran for their lives.

In the video, a woman was also heard saying, “that’s scary” just seconds before the flash flood hit.

The report said that police and firefighters are searching for the missing, as officials from Shizuoka asked for help from the national government to help in the emergency situation.

Railway operation near the site of the disaster has been suspended as rescuers and other emergency staff scour the area for survivors.

According to NHK, record heavy rains have been reported in Shizuoka as well as Kanagawa Prefecture in the last 48 hours, prompting local authorities to raise their alert about possible flooding and “sediment-related disasters”.

At least one person was reported injured in Kanagawa after a landslide caused a vehicle to overturn.

According to the Japanese meteorological agency, rains are expected to continue in several areas of Japan in the next two days.

Around the same time last year, at least 50 people were reported killed after heavy floods and landslides devastated southwestern Japan.

Source: Al Jazeera
More from News

Brazil’s Jesus shown red after flying kick in Copa America QF win

Brazil&#39;s Gabriel Jesus reacts after he was sent off in the quarter-final [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]

El Salvador seizes opposition party assets in corruption probe

Anti-riot police stand inside the National Republican Alliance (ARENA) party headquarters during a raid executed by the National Civil Police and Attorney General&#39;s Office in capital, San Salvador, on Friday [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]

US sanctions 22, including Myanmar ministers, for military coup

Protesters burn a military uniform as they take part in a flash mob demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Thursday - the fifth month since the staging of the coup [Stringer/AFP]

Indonesia to get US vaccine donations amid COVID emergency

Family members grieve at a cemetery in Tangerang, in the suburbs of Jakarta on Friday as COVID-19 infections surged to record levels topping 21,000 per day in Southeast Asia&#39;s worst-hit nation [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

‘Total chaos’: Fears grow over Lebanon’s impoverished military

Since the end of a 15-year civil war in 1990, the Lebanese armed forces have trodden carefully between the country’s many sects [File: Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]

Can United Arab List change Israeli politics from within?

Leader of the United Arab List Mansour Abbas attends consultations with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin [File: AFP]

Pakistan’s Khan backs China on Uighurs, praises one-party system

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan also lauded the one-party system of governance in China, where the state is exclusively controlled by the Communist Party of China [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]