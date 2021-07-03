Live
News

Hundreds of Palestinians in West Bank protest against PA’s Abbas

Demonstrators in Ramallah chant ‘the people want the fall of the regime’ and urge Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to ‘leave’.

Palestinian demonstrators lift banners in Arabic urging Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to 'leave' during a rally in Ramallah [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Palestinian demonstrators lift banners in Arabic urging Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to 'leave' during a rally in Ramallah [Abbas Momani/AFP]
3 Jul 2021

Hundreds of Palestinians have gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces.

Palestinian security forces and groups of men in plainclothes violently dispersed a similar protest a week ago, drawing expressions of concern from the United States and the United Nations human rights chief. There were no immediate reports of violence at Saturday’s demonstration.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) was established as part of the peace process in the 1990s and governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

It has grown increasingly domineering and unpopular, and Abbas cancelled the first elections in 15 years in April when it looked like his fractured Fatah party would lose.

During an escalation in violence in May between Hamas, the Palestinian group which governs the besieged Gaza Strip, and Israel, Abbas was largely sidelined amid an outpouring of support for Hamas.

Palestinian demonstrators lift placards during a rally in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank denouncing the Palestinian Authority [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Saturday’s demonstration began with a few hundred protesters gathering in al-Manara Square in central Ramallah, the PA headquarters.

The mother of Nizar Banat, the activist whose death last month sparked the protests, and other family members were welcomed with applause and gave brief speeches.

The crowd then made a loop through downtown, gathering force as it marched until thousands could be heard chanting “The people want the fall of the regime,” and “Abbas, leave,” slogans used during the so-called Arab Spring protests that swept the Middle East in 2011.

Reporting from Ramallah, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said that although police forces are usually stationed at protests in the occupied West Bank, there were no visible forces during Saturday’s demonstration.

“We are hearing though that there are riot police in the streets around the square and streets leading to the presidential headquarters. If the protesters try to head to the presidential headquarters, they might be met by force.

“We’ve seen a violent crackdown on protests last week against the death of PA critic Nizar Banat” said Ibrahim, adding that the international community has condemned this crackdown on demonstrators.

The Fatah party, which is led by Abbas and dominates the PA, meanwhile held a rally in the southern West Bank city of Hebron in which supporters waved the party’s trademark yellow flags. The PA’s official Palestine TV covered the Hebron rally and ignored the demonstration in Ramallah.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier this week that the US was “deeply disturbed by reports that non-uniformed members of the Palestinian Authority security forces harassed and used force against protesters and journalists” during last weekend’s demonstrations.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Thursday that Palestinian security forces had beaten protesters with batons and attacked them with tear gas and stun grenades. She said they appeared to have singled out female demonstrators, reporters and bystanders, many of whom said they were sexually harassed.

She called on the PA “to ensure freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly”.

Palestinian security forces deploy as demonstrators rally in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Burkina Faso protesters demand gov’t response to rising bloodshed

Opposition supporters attend a protest to denounce the government&#39;s handling of the security situation [Reuters]

Evacuations ordered as wildfires rip through Canada’s west coast

Smoke and flames are seen during the Sparks Lake wildfire at Thompson-Nicola Regional District, British Columbia, Canada, on June 29 in this image obtained via social media [BC Wildfire Service via Reuters]

Denmark beat Czechs 2-1 to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals

Denmark&#39;s Thomas Delaney celebrates after the match [Naomi Baker/Pool via Reuters]

Egypt opens Mediterranean naval base

The ceremony was attended by crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (R), and by the chairman of Libya&#39;s Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi [AFP]
Most Read

‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels

The defence ministry released photos of a rehearsal of the parade [Ukrainian defence ministry/AFP]

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

South Africa’s top court agrees to hear Zuma challenge

Former South African President Jacob Zuma says he is the victim of a political witch hunt [File: Reuters]

Collapsed Florida building to be demolished as storm approaches

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex in Surfside, Miami. [Miami Dade Fire Department/Handout via Reuters]