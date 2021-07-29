Tsunami warning after magnitude 8.2 quake hits Alaska Peninsula

Authorities issue warnings for US states of Alaska and Hawaii, the US Pacific territory of Guam.

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 8.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, prompting tsunami warnings in the region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10:15pm (06:15 GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 35km (22 miles).

In Alaska, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) issued warnings for southern parts of the state, the Peninsula, and Pacific coastal areas from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) also issued a warning for the US state of Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” PTWC said.

Thu Jul 29 07:03:47 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/TGf2yerpzh — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

Tsunami Watch In Effect pic.twitter.com/WCL52ZqjQy — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 29, 2021

The NTWC said that it was evaluating the level of tsunami danger for other US and Canadian Pacific coastal areas.

The USGS had earlier pegged the magnitude of the quake at 7.2.

More to follow