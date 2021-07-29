Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Tsunami

Tsunami warning after magnitude 8.2 quake hits Alaska Peninsula

Authorities issue warnings for US states of Alaska and Hawaii, the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Alaska Peninsula tsunami warning [NOAA/TSUNAMI.GOV/USGS via Reuters]
Alaska Peninsula tsunami warning [NOAA/TSUNAMI.GOV/USGS via Reuters]
29 Jul 2021

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 8.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, prompting tsunami warnings in the region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10:15pm (06:15 GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 35km (22 miles).

In Alaska, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) issued warnings for southern parts of the state, the Peninsula, and Pacific coastal areas from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) also issued a warning for the US state of Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” PTWC said.

The NTWC said that it was evaluating the level of tsunami danger for other US and Canadian Pacific coastal areas.

The USGS had earlier pegged the magnitude of the quake at 7.2.

More to follow

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

World champion pole vaulter out with COVID in pandemic-hit games

Tokyo continues to be placed in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high, prompting the country&#39;s top medical adviser to call on the government on Thursday to send a &#39;clearer, stronger message&#39; about growing risks, including to the medical system [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

‘No security, no respect’: Anger with Palestinian Authority soars

epa09317313 People attend a protest against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas following the death of activist Nizar Banat, in the West Bank city of Hebron, 02 July 2021. Banat, 44, reportedly died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority security forces in Hebron. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN (EPA)

Nigerian court acquits Shia leader el-Zakzaky of all charges

Troops launched a ferocious clampdown on el-Zakzaky&#39;s group, the IMN in December 2015 [File: Sunday Alamba/AP]

Afghanistan to become ‘pariah state’ if Taliban seizes power: US

India&#39;s Foreign Minister  Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomes Blinken at Hyderabad House in New Delhi [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Thousands of scientists warn climate tipping points ‘imminent’

Greenland and Antarctica recently showed all-time low levels of ice mass and glaciers are melting 31- percent faster than they did just 15 years ago, the authors said [File: Bob Strong/Reuters]

‘War all around’: Kandahar residents fear Taliban advance on city

Supporters of the Taliban carry their signature white flags after they seized the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak [File: Tariq Achkzai/AP Photo]

Stone Age axe dating back 1.3 million years unearthed in Morocco