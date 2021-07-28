Live
News

Ethiopia: Somali region says hundreds ‘massacred’ by Afar militia

Fighters from the Afar region attacked and looted the town of Gedamaytu, also known as Gabraiisa, local officials say.

Ethiopia has been trying to contain a surge in violence as regions and ethnic groups vie for power and resources [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Ethiopia has been trying to contain a surge in violence as regions and ethnic groups vie for power and resources [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
28 Jul 2021

The local government in Ethiopia’s Somali region says militia from the neighbouring region of Afar attacked and looted the town of Gedamaytu, also known as Gabraiisa, the latest flare-up in a local boundary dispute that adds to broader tensions in the country.

Ali Bedel, spokesperson for the government of the Somali region, which stretches north to south along Ethiopia’s eastern border, was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency on Tuesday that Afar militia “massacred hundreds of civilians” on Saturday in the town.

“Many have been displaced and the town is almost completely looted,” he said.

Two senior Somali regional government officials gave similar accounts, with one saying there were hundreds of injured.

There was no immediate comment by Afar’s government. However, an internal United Nations security bulletin said on Monday there was “ongoing fighting” between Afaris and Somalis in Gedamaytu, with an “unknown number of injuries” on both sides.

Bedel said that after the attack, “angry youths” had on Sunday and Monday blocked a main road and rail trade artery in Afar that connects Addis Ababa, the capital of landlocked Ethiopia, and the seaport in next-door Djibouti.

He did not say where the youths were from.

“The government are trying to calm down the situation,” he said, without giving further details.

On Wednesday, Somali region President Mustafa Muhumed Omer said the key corridor, through which the majority of goods entering Ethiopia are transported, was still blocked.

“We are working to open the Djibouti rail and road today,” Omer told Reuters in a text message. “Discussing with the youth and people,” he said.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Parched villages in India coal-mining hubs hunt for scarce water

Workers eat lunch at a coal loading site in Godhar village in Jharia, Jharkhand state, India [File: Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]

Armenia says 3 soldiers killed in gun battle with Azeri forces

Soldiers walk in a trench at a border checkpoint between Armenia and Azerbaijan near the village of Sotk [File: Karen Minasyan/AFP]

China is building a 2nd base for nuclear missiles, say analysts

Analysts at the Federation of American Scientists say the new silo field is located near the city of Hami in Xinjiang province and may eventually include about 110 silos [Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda/ FAS]

In its latest crackdown, China intensifies focus on real estate

Rising real estate prices have put homes out of reach of new residents and young people [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg] (Bloomberg)
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Concerns as India builds rail network in remote state near China

A road close to one of the project tunnels in northern West Bengal, India [Gurvinder Singh/Al Jazeera]

Explainer: What is the Lambda coronavirus variant?

The Lambda variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Peru in December last year [File: Claudia Morales/Reuters]

Thousands of scientists warn climate tipping points ‘imminent’

Greenland and Antarctica recently showed all-time low levels of ice mass and glaciers are melting 31- percent faster than they did just 15 years ago, the authors said [File: Bob Strong/Reuters]