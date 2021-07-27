Live
News|Joe Biden

US Pentagon head calls for ‘constructive, stable’ China relations

The appeal comes a day after US and Chinese officials held their second face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden became US president.

Austin called for more stable relations with China during a visit to Singapore [File: Ken Cedeno/Reuters]
Austin called for more stable relations with China during a visit to Singapore [File: Ken Cedeno/Reuters]
27 Jul 2021

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he is committed to having a constructive relationship with China and working on common challenges, amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Austin made the statement during a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, a day after Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng held talks in China’s northern city of Tianjin.

The second face-to-face meeting between US and Chinese diplomats since US President Joe Biden took office in January showed little in the way of progress, with no specific outcomes reached and both sides reiterating existing positions.

In Singapore, Austin appeared to seek to offer an opening to begin to ease tensions.

“We will not flinch when our interests are threatened. Yet we do not seek confrontation,” said the Pentagon chief.

“I am committed to pursuing a constructive, stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People’s Liberation Army,” he said.

The US has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years and the Biden administration has called rivalry with Beijing “the biggest geopolitical test” of this century.

On Monday, after meeting Sherman, top Chinese diplomats accused Washington of creating an “imaginary enemy” in Beijing to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China’s development.

In an interview with The Associated Press news agency on Tuesday following the talks in Tianjin, Sherman said she had confronted the Chinese officials on what she called “the crimes against humanity” against Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and alleged use of economic size to pressure smaller countries, as well as “aggressive actions” around Taiwan and in the South and East China Seas.

The US diplomat also downplayed expectations for progress following the meeting, adding: “There’s no way to know in the early stages of building this relationship whether we will get to all the places that we hoped for.”

New ambassador en route to the US

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Reuters news agency reported that China’s yet-to-be-announced new ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, was en route to Washington, DC.

Qin, 55, is set to replace Cui Tiankai, who at 68 has passed the retirement age for senior Chinese ambassadors, two sources familiar with the matter told the news agency.

Cui ended his eight years in Washington last month, making him China’s longest-serving ambassador to the US. Qin has no prior US-related experience, according to his biography on the foreign ministry website.

The post of the US ambassador to China has been vacant since Republican Terry Branstad stepped down to help with Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020.

Biden has plans to appoint former Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns to China, the New York Times reported in May.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Tokyo hits record COVID cases days after Olympics began

Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk underneath Japanese national flags at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

One dead, four missing after explosion hits German chemicals site

Authorities say a large number of emergency services have been deployed to the scene [Anna Fross/via Reuters]

India says it will meet July target for domestic vaccine supply

A healthcare worker gives a COVID vaccine to a farmer in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Private equity firms in China ‘waiting for death’ after new rules

China is looking to ease pressure on children and costs for parents [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]

Taliban claims to favour ‘settlement’. Can it be trusted?

A combination of pictures created on July 7, 2021 shows (L to R) Taliban deputy negotiator Abbas Stanikzai during the Intra-Afghan Dialogue talks in Qatar on July 7, 2019; and Afghanistan&#39;s former Vice President Younus Qanooni during a ceremony in Kabul, on April 3, 2007 [File: Karim Jaafar and Shah Marai/AFP]