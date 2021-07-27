Live
News|Crime

Shooter pleads guilty in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Robert Aaron Long says he is guilty in four of the eight deaths he caused in Atlanta-area spas.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County, Georgia, poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele, Georgia, US, March 16, 2021 [File: Reuters]
Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County, Georgia, poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele, Georgia, US, March 16, 2021 [File: Reuters]
27 Jul 2021

Robert Aaron Long, the man charged in the shooting deaths of eight people in Atlanta-area spas in March – six of them women of Asian descent – pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murdering four of the victims.

Dressed in a white, button-down shirt with an open collar, and dress slacks and sporting a mohawk haircut, Long pleaded guilty in court to the murders of four people at the day spa in Cherokee County, about 64km (40 miles) north of Atlanta.

Long, holding his head up but looking sombre, also affirmed agreement with the state’s recommendation of four life sentences without the possibility of parole, to be served consecutively, plus 35 years on other charges.

The victims in Cherokee County have been identified as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Yan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Long has also been indicted on murder charges in the March 16 killings of four women in Fulton County, Georgia, which includes Atlanta.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said Long targeted the women in Atlanta because of their race, national origin and gender and that she would seek the death penalty against him.

The killings, which Cherokee County officials have tied to “sex addiction”, galvanized awareness of a wave of anti-Asian bias and violence in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in China.

But Cherokee District Attorney Shannon Wallace said her office’s investigation did not turn up any bias based on race or gender.

“We were not able to conclude that it was motivated by bias or race,” she told the court. “In discussing this case, this was not any kind of hate crime.”

Long initially went to Youngs Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia, with the intent to engage in sexual activity to obtain the “necessary amount of shame and hate” to kill himself over his struggle with sex addiction, Wallace said.

At some point, while drinking bourbon, Long decided instead to carry out “vigilante justice” to end the sex industry, she said.

After killing four people at Youngs, police said Long drove to neighbouring Atlanta and opened fire at two other spas killing Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Soon Chung Park, 74; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

India’s Assam to deploy 4,000 commandos after border killings

Tension had been building between the two states since last month when Mizoram alleged that Assam had encroached on its territory [File: EPA] (EPA)

Bhutan vaccinates 90 percent of adults against COVID in a week

A health worker inoculates an elderly man with the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Thimphu [Upasana Dahal/AFP]

Explainer: What is the Lambda coronavirus variant?

The Lambda variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Peru in December last year [File: Claudia Morales/Reuters]

‘Grabbed, beaten, tased’: Police testify in US Capitol riot probe

US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and US Capitol Police Sergeant Harry Dunn are sworn in to testify to the House select committee hearing on January 6 breach of the US Capitol. [Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Photo]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

Wipeout: China stocks in US suffer biggest 2-day loss since 2008

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index - which tracks 98 of China’s biggest firms listed in the US - plunged 7 percent Monday after regulators in China unveiled an overhaul of its education sector [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]