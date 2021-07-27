Live
News

Explosion rocks German chemicals site; five people missing

Blast at chemical complex in Leverkusen declared ‘extreme threat’ amid concern over possible toxic gas.

Authorities say a large number of emergency services have been deployed to the scene [Anna Fross/via Reuters]
Authorities say a large number of emergency services have been deployed to the scene [Anna Fross/via Reuters]
27 Jul 2021
|
Updated
11 minutes ago

Five people are missing and more than a dozen others have been injured after an explosion rocked an industrial park housing several chemical companies in Germany’s western city of Leverkusen.

Tuesday’s incident sent plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and prompted authorities to ask nearby residents to remain in their homes amid warnings of an “extreme threat”.

The explosion happened at 9:40am local time (07:40 GMT), causing a fire at a fuel depot at Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, operator Currenta said.

The city of Leverkusen said in a statement that the blast occurred in storage tanks for solvents. It said 16 people were injured, four of them seriously.

Currenta said it was not yet clear what had caused the explosion, which then developed into a fire. The fire was later extinguished.

A large number of police officers, firefighters, helicopters and ambulances had been deployed to the scene.

Meanwhile, emergency alerts on the German civil protection agency’s mobile phone app classified the explosion as an “extreme threat” and asked local residents to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

Currenta said people in nearby homes should also turn off air conditioning systems while it measured the air around the site for possible toxic gas.

Several nearby motorways were closed, and police said drivers should take detours to avoid the area.

More than 30 companies operate at the site, which is located very close to the banks of the Rhine river, according to its website.

Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12bn).

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

India says it will meet July target for domestic vaccine supply

A healthcare worker gives a COVID vaccine to a farmer in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Private equity firms in China ‘waiting for death’ after new rules

China is looking to ease pressure on children and costs for parents [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Cuban embassy in Paris targeted with petrol bombs

The Cuban foreign ministry’s press centre said three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy, two hitting the building and sparking a fire [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

US Capitol riot: Newly launched House panel to hold first hearing

Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the US Capitol on January 6. [File: John Minchillo/The Associated Press]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

Taliban claims to favour ‘settlement’. Can it be trusted?

A combination of pictures created on July 7, 2021 shows (L to R) Taliban deputy negotiator Abbas Stanikzai during the Intra-Afghan Dialogue talks in Qatar on July 7, 2019; and Afghanistan&#39;s former Vice President Younus Qanooni during a ceremony in Kabul, on April 3, 2007 [File: Karim Jaafar and Shah Marai/AFP]