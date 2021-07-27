Live
News

Cuban embassy in Paris targeted with petrol bombs

Foreign minister blames US government for ‘continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviours’.

The Cuban foreign ministry’s press centre said three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy, two hitting the building and sparking a fire [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
The Cuban foreign ministry’s press centre said three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy, two hitting the building and sparking a fire [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
27 Jul 2021
|
Updated
20 minutes ago

The Cuban embassy in Paris says its building was attacked overnight with petrol bombs, causing serious damage but no injuries to diplomatic staff.

The embassy on Tuesday condemned the attack on its premises, located in the French capital’s 15th arrondissement.

It did not say who it thought was responsible for the incident, which occurred around midnight on Monday.

The Cuban foreign ministry’s International Press Centre said three Molotov cocktails were thrown, with two hitting the embassy and sparking a fire.

Cuban diplomats extinguished the blaze as French firefighters and police arrived at the scene, it added.

There was no immediate comment from French police, but Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez put the blame for the incident on the United States.

“I hold the US Government responsible for its continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviours and for calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory,” he said in a post on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry said France condemned the attack and added that a judicial investigation had been opened over the incident.

Cuba protests

Over the past three weeks, Cuban embassies in several cities around the world have been the scene of demonstrations both against and in support of Cuba’s government in reaction to protests that erupted across the country on July 11 and 12.

The rallies were triggered by a deep economic crisis, the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and curbs on civil liberties, prompting the Communist-run country to restrict access to social media and messaging platforms.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of 20 other countries issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning mass arrests in Cuba and calling for full restoration of Internet access there.

Cuba has accused Washington of fomenting a social media campaign aimed at destabilising the Caribbean nation, which is going through a severe economic crisis exacerbated by COVID-19 and US sanctions.

The “statements of the US secretary of state are based on the support of a handful of countries that have been pressured to accept his decrees”, Rodriguez said in a separate tweet.

“#Cuba counts the support of 184 nations that all call to #EndTheEmbargo,” he added, referring to the US government’s longstanding sanctions, which have been in place since 1962.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Explosion rocks German chemicals site; five people missing

Authorities say a large number of emergency services have been deployed to the scene [Anna Fross/via Reuters]

India says it will meet July target for domestic vaccine supply

A healthcare worker gives a COVID vaccine to a farmer in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Private equity firms in China ‘waiting for death’ after new rules

China is looking to ease pressure on children and costs for parents [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

US Capitol riot: Newly launched House panel to hold first hearing

Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the US Capitol on January 6. [File: John Minchillo/The Associated Press]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

Taliban claims to favour ‘settlement’. Can it be trusted?

A combination of pictures created on July 7, 2021 shows (L to R) Taliban deputy negotiator Abbas Stanikzai during the Intra-Afghan Dialogue talks in Qatar on July 7, 2019; and Afghanistan&#39;s former Vice President Younus Qanooni during a ceremony in Kabul, on April 3, 2007 [File: Karim Jaafar and Shah Marai/AFP]