Live
News|Migration

UN: Dozens presumed dead after boat capsizes off Libya coast

According to survivors, 20 women and two children were among those who drowned when their boat capsized, IOM says.

26 Jul 2021

A boat carrying migrants has capsized off Libya, leaving at least 57 people presumed dead, a UN migration official has said.

Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, said the boat left the western coastal town of Khums on Sunday. There were at least 75 people on board.

Eighteen people from the vessel were rescued and returned to shore on Monday, Msehli said.

The survivors, who are from Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia, reported the vessel had stopped due to an engine problem, then capsized amid bad weather, Msehli said.

“According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned,” Msehli wrote on Twitter.

The capsizing is the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe.

Monday’s deaths came less than a week after some 20 people also drowned in the Mediterranean Sea, while 500 were intercepted and taken back to Libya.

There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent months.

Almost 15,000 refugees, asylum seekers and migrants have been intercepted by the EU-backed Libyan coastguard in the first half of this year, which the United Nations said was more than those who disembarked in all of 2020.

Amnesty International has said that in the first six months of this year, more than 7,000 people intercepted at sea were forcibly returned to detention camps in Libya.

Libya has become a major transit route for people trying to reach Europe by boat since chaos erupted after the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Jupiter rising: SpaceX just scored another major NASA contract

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in 2019 [File: Thom Baur/Reuters]

Tanzania opposition leader charged with ‘terror-related’ crimes

Chadema says the constitution should be changed to protect democracy [File: Emmanuel Herman/Reuters]

US-listed Chinese firms must reveal government meddling risk: SEC

The SEC&#39;s announcement that Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges must disclose the risks of the Chinese government interference as part of reporting obligations comes on the heels of Chinese regulators launching a massive cyber-probe of ride-hailing giant Didi Global last week [File: Florence Lo/Reuters]

How an Amazon job posting saw Bitcoin soar past $40,000

As Bitcoin gained on Monday, investors rushing to cover bearish bets spurred the rally, with the coin at one point up 17 percent on Monday to $40,359, its highest since June 16 [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

Saudi Arabia suspends $2B sale of desalination plant

The Ras Al Khair desalination and power facility on Saudi Arabia’s east coast had cost more than $7bn to build and Saudi Arabia was hoping to raise about $2bn by selling a 60 percent stake, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg news [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]