Live
News

Tanzania opposition leader charged with ‘terror-related’ crimes

Freeman Mbowe was arrested last week while preparing for a meeting on new constitution proposals.

Chadema says the constitution should be changed to protect democracy [File: Emmanuel Herman/Reuters]
Chadema says the constitution should be changed to protect democracy [File: Emmanuel Herman/Reuters]
26 Jul 2021

A court in Tanzania has charged the leader of the main opposition party with “terrorism-related” crimes, police said on Monday, following his arrest while preparing for a meeting to discuss proposals for a new constitution.

Freeman Mbowe, head of the Chadema party, and 10 others were arrested in the city of Mwanza on Wednesday, in what the party said was proof that President Samia Suluhu Hassan was continuing with the authoritarianism of her late predecessor John Magufuli.

Jumanne Muliro, Dar es Salaam special zone police commander, said Mbowe had been charged at Dar es Salaam’s Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s court.

“It is true that he was charged in court this afternoon for the charges that were initially reported by the police in a statement,” he told Reuters news agency by phone.

‘Terrorist acts’

Police spokesperson David Misime said in a statement on Thursday that Mbowe was arrested for “accusations on plotting terrorist acts including conspiracy to kill government leaders where his six fellows have already been charged in court”.

John Mnyika, Chadema’s secretary general, said Mbowe was charged without his lawyer or family members being present.

“Police have misled lawyers and family members … that he has been sent to hospital. The truth is that he has been sent to Kisutu court … and he has been charged for terrorism. They have sent him to prison,” Mnyika said on Twitter.

However, Muliro said they had prosecuted him according to the law after completing the charge sheet.

“There is nowhere in the law that says we should prosecute someone until there is his or her lawyer or family member, but it requires us to do so when interrogating him,” he said.

The government has long denied opposition accusations of authoritarianism.

Chadema says the constitution should be changed to protect democracy following the rule of Magufuli.

Hassan, of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, served as Magufuli’s vice president before succeeding him when he died in March of what the government called a heart condition.

Magufuli had been Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 sceptic, dismissing the virus as harmless, resisting restrictions to halt its spread and rejecting vaccines.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US-listed Chinese firms must reveal government meddling risk: SEC

The SEC&#39;s announcement that Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges must disclose the risks of the Chinese government interference as part of reporting obligations comes on the heels of Chinese regulators launching a massive cyber-probe of ride-hailing giant Didi Global last week [File: Florence Lo/Reuters]

How an Amazon job posting saw Bitcoin surge near $40,000

Amazon posted a job opening online last week seeking a &#39;Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead&#39; which spurred a Bitcoin rally over the weekend [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

Mary Simon is Canada’s first Indigenous governor general

Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first Indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada [Blair Gable/Reuters]

An economic recipe for unrest ignites in Tunisia

It was Tunisia’s youths who seeded and nurtured the Arab Spring. This year, a new generation has hit the streets to protest political ineffectiveness, corruption, and a chronic lack of opportunity [File: Hassene Dridi/AP]
Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

Saudi Arabia suspends $2B sale of desalination plant

The Ras Al Khair desalination and power facility on Saudi Arabia’s east coast had cost more than $7bn to build and Saudi Arabia was hoping to raise about $2bn by selling a 60 percent stake, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg news [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

Tunisian president orders night curfew until Aug 27: Live

Police officers stand guard as supporters of Tunisia&#39;s president, Kais Saied, gather outside the parliament building in Tunis [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]